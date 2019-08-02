RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/31 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/30 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    African brewmaster takes on Belgium
  • media
    International report
    India court extends deadline for illegal immigrant search in …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit, environment among main stories at Edinburgh festival …
  • media
    International report
    Sex education through football to the youth of Côte d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    When the going gets tough, the tough go to the cinema
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Science Technology English Channel aviation France

French flyboard daredevil to challenge the Channel again

By
media Franky Zapata on his flyboard performs while holding the F1 trophy ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix de France at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on June 23, 2019. Boris HORVAT / AFP

A Frenchman who has captured the country's imagination with his jet-powered "flyboard" will make a new bid to cross the English Channel after a failed first attempt last week.

Former jetski champion Franky Zapata plans for an early takeoff from Sangatte in northern France on Sunday for the roughly 20-minute trip toward St Margaret's Bay in Dover.

Two weeks ago the 40-year-old fell into the water in a botched effort to refuel.

After a smooth start aboard his self-designed craft, Zapata was sent tumbling into a busy shipping lane while trying to land on a boat waiting in English waters to give him a fresh pack of kerosene.

"We've decided to use a bigger boat for refuelling, a tugboat, that will be in French waters," which French maritime authorities had not initially authorised, a spokesman said.

The flyboard craft allows Zapata to zoom through the air at speeds of up to 190 kilometres an hour (118 miles per hour), and has captured the attention of the French military.

He grabbed the limelight at this year's July 14 Bastille Day military parade in Paris, where he soared above a stunned crowd that included French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zapata has been developing the flyboard for the past three years and has continued working on it despite losing two fingers during its maiden flight in his garage, when they were sucked into the turbines.

"I had to negotiate hard with my wife to be able to get back on after that," he told the French online media site Brut in a recent interview. "I can't help it, the first time I saw it fly I said, 'This is going to be my life's work'."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.