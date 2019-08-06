RFI in 16 languages

 

Boy who threw French child off UK's Tate charged with attempted murder

A six-year-old boy thrown from a tenth-floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern gallery is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy arrested following the incident on Sunday afternoon remains in custody.

A teenager accused of throwing a six-year-old boy off a tenth-floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern gallery has been charged with attempted murder, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, a French national who was visiting London with his family, is still in hospital but his condition is no longer life-threatening.

"The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers," police said in a statement.

They appealed for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

The contemporary art museum on the banks of the River Thames, Britain's most popular visitor attraction, was evacuated after the incident on Sunday but reopened on Monday.

However, the Tate said the viewing platform was closed. The boy fell from there onto a fifth floor roof and was airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

 
