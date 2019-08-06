RFI in 16 languages

 

International report
Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
Jowee Omicil performs at the Paris Jazz Festival, Parc Floral, August 2019
 
Sports
Washington Football Sport England Champions League United Kingdom

Rooney to join Derby County as player-coach

By
media Rooney has scored 208 Premier League goals Reuters/Carl Recine

Former England captain Wayne Rooney will join English Second Division side Derby County in January, the club announced on Tuesday.

The former Everton and Manchester United striker has signed an initial 18-month contract with the option of another year.

The 33-year-old will also work as a coach with the first team and academy as he strives towards his goal of becoming a manager.

In a statement on Derby’s website, Rooney said: "I'm very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with.

"I'm looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team from the start of January.

“I'm sure I can make a big contribution."

Rooney will return to England after spending almost two years at MLS side DC United.

He retired from international football in 2018, after becoming his country’s all-time top scorer with 53 goals.

