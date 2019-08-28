RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Paris by night, salsa by the Seine
In summer, the Saint Bernard quays in Paris come alive with tango, salsa, rock 'n' roll and other dances from all over the world.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/28 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/26 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris by night, salsa by the Seine
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
  • media
    International report
    Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Climate change Sweden Carbon emissions

Teen climate change activist arrives in New York via boat

By
media Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in Berlin on 19 July. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Swedish teen climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York City on Wednesday after sailing across the Atlantic on a zero-emissions watercraft from Plymouth, England.

"Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead," tweeted Thunberg, who arrived at dawn after a two-week journey.

Thunberg is scheduled to attend the United Nations Climate Action Summit global warming conference in New York and chose sailing instead of flying in order not to have plan carbon emissions. Everything on Malizia II, the boat she sailed with, was powered by solar power.

But it was not all smooth sailing for the crew as choppy water delayed their arrival by one day. She was accompanied by yachtsmen Boris Herrmann and Pierre Casiraghi, grandson of the late king of Monaco, Prince Ranier II.

Thunberg has become the poster child of the youthful climate crisis movement. She has gained momentum after taking her weekly student protests in Sweden to the world stage, inspiring strikes in 100 cities across the globe.

She carried out her protests during the Swedish general election last year, refusing to go to school in order to highlight the climate crisis and the impact of climate change.

Thrust into the limelight, the 16-year-old has met Pope Francis, spoke at Davos and in France’s parliament, and participated in anti-coal protests in Germany.

She is currently taking a year off of school to carry out her busy activist schedule.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.