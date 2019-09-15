Johnson compares UK to 'Hulk' as Lib Dems vow to stop Brexit if elected

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has likened the UK to the comic book character the Incredible Hulk, saying no matter how bad the Brexit situation may seem, the country will come out on top. Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats formally pledging to stop Brexit if it is elected.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that Johnson said he would find a way to circumvent a recent parliament vote ordering him to delay Brexit rather than take Britain out of the EU without a transition deal to ease the economic shock.

“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” Johnson was quoted as saying. “Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31.”

Boris Johnson comparing us to the Incredible Hulk seems sadly apt, especially the TV series. He was a tragic loner, left to follow a friendless path through the world, because of an experiment that went horribly wrong. pic.twitter.com/48FPAFXN0w The Media Tweets (@TheMediaTweets) September 15, 2019

Britain’s parliament has repeatedly rejected the divorce deal Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May negotiated with the EU – and this month rejected leaving without a deal, angering many Britons who voted to leave the bloc more than three years ago.

Johnson has said he wants to negotiate a new deal that does not involve a "backstop", which would potentially tie Britain against its will to EU rules after it leaves in order to avoid checks on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The EU has so far insisted on the backstop, and Britain has not presented any detailed alternative.

Lib Dems will 'stop Brexit'

England's main political parties hold their annual conferences in September. The opposition Liberal Democrats kicked off their meeting in the southern coastal city of Bournemouth on Sunday by hardening their anti-Brexit stance.

Leader Jo Swinson formally pledged to revoke Article 50 and stop the exit if the Lib Dems can win a majority at the next UK election.

The Lib Dems currently only have 18 seats in the 350-seat Parliament. But they were boosted on the opening day of their conference by the defection of former Conservative government minister Sam Gyimah.

We can’t give the two old parties permission to silence and push moderates out of politics. I will fight for the values I believe in, and help create a real alternative, as a Liberal Democrat @LibDems pic.twitter.com/uVHzrEFZlZ Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) September 15, 2019

Gyimah was among the 21 MPs to be expelled from the Conservative Party the earlier this month after they voted against government plans to withdraw Britain from the EU without a deal.

The 43-year-old former universities and science minister told The Observer newspaper Johnson was "veering towards populism and English nationalism".