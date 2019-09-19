RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, and the …
Spotlight on France episode 15
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/19 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    The harsh realities behind hazelnut harvesting
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Black model art show challenges France's colour blindness
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tsipras’ nemesis
  • media
    World music matters
    Kinshasa, Lagos, Tokyo, Paris: guitarist Kiala travels with Afrobeat
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Airbus France Spying Germany Competition

French plane constructor Airbus in spying probe

By
media An Airbus A330neo aircraft performs at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/File Photo

The authorities in Germany have launched a probe into Airbus after the French aircraft manufacturer notified the authorities about a leak of confidential documents which may have distorted the bidding process for competitor companies.

Prosecutors in the southern German city of Munich are investigating 17 named suspects. They are accused of revealing or encouraging people to reveal sensitive trade and company secrets.

"Some of our employees had documents that they shouldn't have had," an Airbus source said on Wednesday.

The confidential documents relate to two planned military procurement projects.

The Airbus employees under suspicion apparently knew the requirements of the German army, the potential customer, and thus had an advantage over other competitors during the bidding process.

Politicians were quick to call for an investigation.

Problematic behaviour

"In normal life, a company would be shut out from the tender process for the projects in question," following such revelations, Greens party defence spokesman Tobias Lindner told daily Die Welt.

It is "problematic that employees at a defence firm should know in advance the army's requirements for its future projects," fellow defence committee member Alexander Mueller of the Free Democratic Party told the French news agency AFP.

Defence spokesman Lars Ebinger said it was  impossible to predict the impact on procurement while the case was being investigated.

Airbus said in a statement on Thursday, that the company "fully supports the relevant authorities with their investigation."

The news came a day after the European planemaker upped its estimate of the number of new aircraft needed over the next 20 years.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.