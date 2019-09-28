RFI in 16 languages

 

Europe
Frankfurt Germany

French 'Spiderman' arrested in Germany after scaling Frankfurt's Skyper Tower

By
media French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", holds the flag of Nepal as he scales the Tour Montparnasse, a 210-metre (689 ft) building in central Paris, France April 28, 2015, to show support for the victims after the earthquake in Nepal. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Alain Robert, dubbed the French "Spiderman" for his exploits in climbing buildings around the world, was arrested Saturday in the German city of Frankfurt after scaling the Skyper tower.

Robert, 57, reached the top of 154-metre (500 feet), 42-floor building in just half an hour -- without permission nor safety equipment -- causing passersby to stop, stare and take photos.

French spiderman AIain Robert in Frnakfurt

Back on the ground, police moved into to arrest Robert who has chalked up a series of similar stunts across the globe since 1994, among them the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In August, he climbed a Hong Kong skyscraper and unfolded a "peace" banner as massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests rocked the city.

He gave no reason for his Skyper climb.

