RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Notre Dame fallout, bears in the Pyrenees, and when France colonised …
Spotlight on France episode 17
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/27 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Turkey vows to keep borders shut despite new exodus of Syrians
  • media
    International report
    New Zealand's new gun laws met with mixed reactions
  • media
    International report
    Cameroon faces rise in kidnapping cases
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Capturing Mosul's liberation through a lens
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Human rights Saudi Arabia Justice

Rights groups demand justice on anniversary of Khashoggi murder

By
media Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi journalist and critic of the crown prince who was murdered last October. DR

International human rights groups have demanded justice for slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying that one year after his brutal murder, Saudi authorities have yet to provide any "meaningful accountability".

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018, in an operation that reportedly involved 15 agents sent from Riyadh. His body was never found.

Eleven suspects have been on trial in the Saudi capital, with five of them facing the death penalty, but hearings are held behind closed doors and the names of the defendants have not been released.

"Saudi authorities have obstructed meaningful accountability for Khashoggi's murder," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The New York-based watchdog criticised recent comments by the kingdom's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which he accepted collective responsiblity for Khashoggi's murder, but denied that he was personally to blame.

"If he's serious, the crown prince and his government should provide transparency into the ongoing trial and reveal everything they know about the planning, execution, and aftermath of Khashoggi's murder," HRW's Middle East director, Sarah Leah Whitson, said.

Amnesty International said Prince Mohammed's admission of "full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia" would remain a public relations stunt if not followed by immediate action.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.