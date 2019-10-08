RFI in 16 languages

 

International report
James Souce Is A Human Google Home
James Souce at New York city's public library works to answer all types of questions
 
Europe
Turkey Kurds Donald Trump United States Syria

Correspondent's call: Dorian Jones on US pullout from Syria

By
media RFI Correspondent's Call RFI

Turkey's military says its preparations are complete to launch an attack on a Kurdish militia in Syria, considered as terrorists by Ankara. The expected operation comes on the heels of an announcement by US President Donald Trump who gave the green light despite the militia being a key ally in Washington's war against the Islamic State terror group. For more, we cross to our correspondent Dorian Jones in Istanbul.

Correspondent's Call - Dorian Jones on US pullout from Syria 08/10/2019 Listen

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 8 October 2019*

