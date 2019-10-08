*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 8 October 2019*
Correspondent's call: Dorian Jones on US pullout from Syria
Turkey's military says its preparations are complete to launch an attack on a Kurdish militia in Syria, considered as terrorists by Ankara. The expected operation comes on the heels of an announcement by US President Donald Trump who gave the green light despite the militia being a key ally in Washington's war against the Islamic State terror group. For more, we cross to our correspondent Dorian Jones in Istanbul.