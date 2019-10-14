*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h30 (CET)*
Correspondent's call: Sarah Morris on nine Catalan independence leaders sentenced to prison
Spain has sentenced nine Catalan independence leaders to prison sentences of up to 13 years, for their part in the north-eastern region’s independence bid of 2017.
Former deputy President Oriol Junqueras was given the stiffest sentence, for sedition and abusing public money to run an independence referendum that was followed by a unilateral declaration of independence.
The judges rejected the most serious charges of rebellion, which would have carried jail terms of up to 25 years.
Correspondent Sarah Morris reports from Spain on the latest court ruling.