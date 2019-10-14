RFI in 16 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Deforestation in Kenya
Spanish court jails Catalan independence leader for 13 years

By
media Catalan independence leader, Oriol Junqueras, sentenced to 13 years behind bars. Pablo Blazquez/Reuters

Spain's Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for sedition and misuse of public funds for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid.

The sentences were lower than demanded by the prosecution which had sought up to 25 years behind bars for former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras.

"The Supreme Court has condemned Oriel Junqueras to 13 years in prison... on grounds of sedition and the misuse of public funds," the ruling said, handing 12 years to three other former regional ministers.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said the prison terms handed to nine Catalan separatist leaders were an "outrage".

"100 years in all. An outrage. Now more than ever, by your side and those of your families. It is time to react as never before," tweeted Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium to avoid prosecution.

"We will come back even stronger," says main Catalan defendant Junqueras.

