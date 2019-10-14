RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Deforestation in Kenya
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/09 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Deforestation in Kenya
  • media
    World music matters
    Ghana's Pat Thomas still living the highlife
  • media
    International report
    Senegal reveals west Africa’s biggest mosque: the Massalikoul …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Migrants settle into rural life, local French politics …
  • media
    International report
    Back from Libya part 2 - Nigerian women face challenges returning …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Poverty Economy Nobel Sweden

Trio win Nobel Economics Prize for work on poverty

By
media Esther Duflo, the French part of the trio which has been awarded the Nobel Economics Prize. MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

Indian-born Abhijit Banerjee of the US, French-American Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer of the US have been awarded the Nobel Economics Prize for their work on poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced.

The trio was honoured "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty," the jury said.

Praising new approaches in education and healthcare, the Academy said the laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty.

The three found efficient ways of combatting poverty by breaking down difficult issues into smaller, more manageable questions, which can then be answered through field experiments, the jury said.

"They have shown that these smaller, more precise, questions are often best answered via carefully designed experiments among the people who are most affected," it said.

"As a direct result of one of their studies, more than five million Indian children have benefitted from effective programmes of remedial tutoring in schools. Another example is the heavy subsidies for preventive healthcare that have been introduced in many countries," the jury said.

Duflo is only the second woman to win the Nobel Economics Prize in its 50-year existence, following Elinor Ostrom in 2009.

Banerjee, born in 1961, and Duflo are both professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US, while Kremer, 54, is a professor at Harvard University.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.