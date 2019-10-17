RFI in 16 languages

 

'Great' Brexit deal clinched ahead of EU summit, but problems remain

By
media Britain and Brussels have agreed a deal for the UK to leave the EU. AFP

Britain and the European Union agreed a Brexit deal Thursday after days of intense negotiations – and just hours ahead of a summit of European leaders in Brussels.

Northern Ireland's DUP party said in a statement afterwards that it remains opposed to the deal – which will still requires the approval of both the UK and European parliaments.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control,” calling on UK lawmakers to ratify the measure on Saturday.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted: "We have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions."

Britain's ruling Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament and rely on unionst MPs in Northern Ireland.

Former Prime Theresa May failed three times to convince the DUP to back her text, before stepping down.

