'Great' Brexit deal clinched ahead of EU summit, but problems remain

Northern Ireland's DUP party said in a statement afterwards that it remains opposed to the deal – which will still requires the approval of both the UK and European parliaments.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control,” calling on UK lawmakers to ratify the measure on Saturday.
We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControlBoris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted: "We have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions."
Britain's ruling Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament and rely on unionst MPs in Northern Ireland.
Former Prime Theresa May failed three times to convince the DUP to back her text, before stepping down.
🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019