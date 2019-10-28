RFI in 16 languages

 

Europe
Brexit 2019 Brexit United Kingdom

Brexit extension until January 31 'very probable' - diplomat

By
media Brexit protesters REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An extension until January 31 of the deadline for Britain to leave the European Union is "very probable", a French diplomatic source said on Monday, as EU states were to meet to discuss a new Brexit delay.

"There will very probably be an agreement" at Monday's meeting on the extension until January 31, said the source after new telephone talks on the issue between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday.

