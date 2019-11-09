RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
There’s Music in the Kitchen! (the second in many to come!)
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/08 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/07 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/06 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    There’s Music in the Kitchen! (the second in many to come!)
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: music as medicine in French hospitals, mental load in …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    France's Africa Ambition
  • media
    International report
    Will a new Israeli government change anything in Gaza?
  • media
    International report
    Ankara tries to close the net on independent journalists
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
History War Berlin US Russia Peace Eastern Europe Germany

30 years ago today: a timeline of the Berlin wall

By
media A view of the Wall which separated communist-controlled East Germany from West Germany. Graffiti marks the West Berlin side while the East side remains spotless. US National Archives

On 9 November, 1989, thousands climbed the Wall that had divided East and West Berlin.

  • Shadow of Two West Berliners Waving to Friends Across the Border Falls Symbolically Upon Concrete Wall in a Frame of Barbed Wire
    US National Archives

  • Walter Ulbricht, Party Secretary of the East German Socialst Unity Party from 1950-1971. He initiated the idea of the Berlin Wall which was approved by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushschev.
    Wikimedia Commons

  • Drawing of the Berlin Wall and its security zone on a board near the Dorothaenstaedt cemetary.
    Wikimedia Commons

  • Map of the divided Berlin with major checkpoints
    Wikimedia Commons

  • East Berlin Death Strip as seen from Axel Springer Building in 1984
    GNU/George Garrigues

  • East German Army Reconnaissance Car Stands Guard By Brandenburg Gate
    US National Archives

  • US M48 Patton tanks facing Soviet T55 tanks at Checkpoint Charlie October 1961
    US Army photo credit USAMHI

  • US M48 Patton tanks facing Soviet T55 tanks at Checkpoint Charlie October 1961
    US Army photo credit USAMHI

  • Berlin Street Crowd Waves Greeting As President Passes
    US National Archives

  • US President John F. Kennedy visiting the Berlin Wall, giving his "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech
    Wikimedia Commons

  • A view of The Wall which separates communist-controlled East Germany from West Germany Graffiti marks the West Berlin side while the East side remains spotless
    US National Archives

  • Martin Luther King Jr. visits the Berlin Wall, 13 September 1964
    Landesarchiv Berlin

  • This section of the Wall's death strip featured Czech hedgehogs, a guard tower and a cleared area, 1977
    GNU/George Garrigues

  • Book cover of John le Carré's The Spy Who Came In From the Cold, featuring a dramatic escape over the wall
    Book cover

  • Cover of James Donovan's Strangers on a Bridge, about a spy swap on the Glienicke Bridge connecting West- and East Berlin
    Book cover

  • Visitors pass through the newly created opening in Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate, November 1989
    US National Archives

  • A West German girl speaks with an East German guard through an opening in the Berlin Wall
    US National Archives

  • The Berlin Wall turned into art, 2019
    Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.