30 years ago today: a timeline of the Berlin wall

Shadow of Two West Berliners Waving to Friends Across the Border Falls Symbolically Upon Concrete Wall in a Frame of Barbed Wire
US National Archives
Walter Ulbricht, Party Secretary of the East German Socialst Unity Party from 1950-1971. He initiated the idea of the Berlin Wall which was approved by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushschev.
Wikimedia Commons
Drawing of the Berlin Wall and its security zone on a board near the Dorothaenstaedt cemetary.
Wikimedia Commons
Map of the divided Berlin with major checkpoints
Wikimedia Commons
East Berlin Death Strip as seen from Axel Springer Building in 1984
GNU/George Garrigues
East German Army Reconnaissance Car Stands Guard By Brandenburg Gate
US National Archives
US M48 Patton tanks facing Soviet T55 tanks at Checkpoint Charlie October 1961
US Army photo credit USAMHI
Berlin Street Crowd Waves Greeting As President Passes
US National Archives
US President John F. Kennedy visiting the Berlin Wall, giving his "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech
Wikimedia Commons
A view of The Wall which separates communist-controlled East Germany from West Germany Graffiti marks the West Berlin side while the East side remains spotless
US National Archives
Martin Luther King Jr. visits the Berlin Wall, 13 September 1964
Landesarchiv Berlin
This section of the Wall's death strip featured Czech hedgehogs, a guard tower and a cleared area, 1977
GNU/George Garrigues
Book cover of John le Carré's The Spy Who Came In From the Cold, featuring a dramatic escape over the wall
Book cover
Cover of James Donovan's Strangers on a Bridge, about a spy swap on the Glienicke Bridge connecting West- and East Berlin
Book cover
Visitors pass through the newly created opening in Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate, November 1989
US National Archives
A West German girl speaks with an East German guard through an opening in the Berlin Wall
US National Archives
The Berlin Wall turned into art, 2019
Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer