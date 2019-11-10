RFI in 16 languages

 

Europe

[Slideshow] Vestiges of the Cold War in Berlin

By
media Soccer fans push a replica of the former Berlin Wall before German Bundesliga match Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourist guides advertise Berlin as the "city of spies." There is a spy museum, a Stasi museum, myriads of monuments, and popular art.Thirty years after the Berlin wall fell, RFI's Jan Van der Made scoured Berlin, where memories of the Cold War are rampant in almost every street corner.

[Click here for Full Screen Mode]

  • On November 9, 2019, Germany and the world celebrated the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • In front of the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin, a gigantic sphere was placed on a podium where concerts and speeches were held.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • Visual effects on the sphere changed according the rhythm of the music.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • Ten kilometers from the Brandenburg Gate, another forgotten sphere - the former Cold War CIA listening post at Teufelsberg
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • Like many other vestiges from the Cold War, this building is covered with graffiti.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • Teufelsberg lost its function after the end of the Cold War, as the German Democratic Republic ceased to exist. Two years later, the USSR would meet the same fate.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • Graffiti art on one of the last remaining stretches of the Berlin Wall at the East Side Gallery. Since 2009, graffiti artists from all over the world have been coming to Berlin.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • Graffiti on the remaining stretches of the Berlin Wall has become a tourist attraction today
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • Graffiti on the remaining stretches of the Berlin Wall has become a tourist attraction today.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • The 'Death Strip', a seventy-metre wide area that divided East and West Berlin, is a prime real-estate spot today.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • Depicted here is Russian physicist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov, who helped Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev end the Cold War.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • Another Russian, Vladimir Lenin, was a major figure behind Eastern Europe's turn to communism. Today, his effigy hangs on the wall of the Stasi Museum in Lichtenberg, East Berlin.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • The Stasi museum is housed within the former headquarters of the Staatssicherheit, a cold and drab building where thousands of informants reported on their fellow citizens.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • At the Stasi Museum, visitors can gasp at the desk of Erich Mielke, who directed the feared East German intelligence services from 1957 to 1989.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • Visitors to the Stasi museum discover how Stasi informants collected information on citizens. Informants also took thousands of pictures by hiding cameras in the most unsuspecting places, like inside a hollow tree.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • ...or in a birdhouse put inside a park or garden, where one could hardly spot the camera.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

  • During the Berlin wall commemorations, these stories served as a reminder for younger generations not to make the same mistakes.
    RFI/Jan van der Made

[Click here to see the slideshow in Full Screen Mode]

 

