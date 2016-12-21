French press review 21 December 2016

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris exhibition on 20th century's first genocide: the massacre of Namibia's …
Herero women forced to transport merchandise in Swakopmund camp. Ca.1905-1907.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Foreign investment hits small businesses in Zambia
  • media
    International report
    Los Angeles to legalize street vending
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris exhibition on 20th century's first genocide: the massacre …
  • media
    International report
    Senegal to tackle climate change using renewable energy
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Presidential hopefuls and fire-breathing celebrations
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 21 December 2016

By
media

All the French dailies lead today with the Berlin market attack, but also have stories on unrest in the DRC.

Le Monde reflects on the mourning taking place at a church in the heart of West Berlin, and has as subtitles questions and answers regarding what we know about the attack that struck the German capital on Monday.

Inside its pages though, it says this is going to be a rude test for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 10 months before the upcoming elections. Merkel has been under the microscope for over a year now, after the sexual assaults in Cologne, and this latest attack will add to the pressure the German right-wing party has increasingly been putting on her.

Right wing Le Figaro headlines with "The Islamic State behind the attacks" and says Angela Merkel now also has to face the terrorist threat. The paper says the cooperation between Germany and France has never been so tight, saying that their exchange of information will help them defeat the terrorist threat.

It also says that on the eve of Christmas, France is now on high alert, with over 420 people already arrested because of their suspected links to terrorist groups. Le Figaro's entire frontpage on its website is dedicated to articles surrounding Islamists and security, with an editorial saying this is "the end of innocence".

Left-wing Libération on its frontpage has Angela Merkel in the dark, with a single word "hit". Online the paper leads with the headline "Berlin, how to continue to live freely", and testimonies of people who say they will carry on fearlessly, despiste the atrocity of the attack.

Observers Aleppo

Le Monde has an interesting take on what the Security Council has been doing ever since the war in Syria started, following the decision to send UN observers in Aleppo.

The article comes back on the many decisions made by the Council, many of them vetoed by Russia and China. The article lays out the several resolutions that have been proposed since the beginning of the conflict, saying not much has come into effect on the ground.

Libération has an article on the DRC, saying "Kabila has to go". It examines in detail the latest protests turned violent and deadly against the president, who refuses to relinquish power. 20 people were killed between Monday and Tuesday, according to the United Nations.

La Croix leads with Berlin, but also has an article on the DRC entitled "The impossible reconciliation", and the paper says we're entering a era of uncertainty.

The DRC is also on Le Monde's frontpage. The article asks the question, "Where is the MONUSCO?", the UN mission on the ground. It notes however that the current violence doesn't appear to be of a concern to the government, which claims it has the situation under control.

Screen legend dies

Le Monde also mourns the passing of French screen legend Michele Morgan, who starred in some 70 movies and took home the best actress prize at the first-ever Cannes film festival in 1946.

The icon of glamour died Tuesday evening. Morgan is remembered for a regal azure gaze which she first turned on Jean Gabin as an 18-year-old ingenue in 'Port of Shadows' (Quai des Brumes), a 1938 gangster movie.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.