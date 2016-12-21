Transavia pilots to strike over Christmas

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
A Transavia Airbus A320 passenger jet before taking off at Paris's Orly airport
Reuters/Charles Platiau
A group of pilots working for Air France-KLM 's low-cost subsidiary Transavia France have called for a three-day strike from December 23 to December. 26, the company said in a statement Tuesday.
The pilots, all seconded from the airline's French unit, said the strike would start at midnight on December 23 and end on December 26 at midnigth, the company said.
The striking pilots' demands are "known and are part of the general talks that are starting," Transavia France said, without giving further details.
A spokeswoman for the Transavia France told the Reuters news agency that the number of affected flights would be known on Thursday, a day before the start of the strike. She was not able to say how many pilots would go on strike