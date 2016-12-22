French press review 22 December 2016

Once again, newspapers lead with the attack in Berlin and have several analysis piece trying to make sense of what happened.

Le Monde and La Croix had the same headline this morning.

Le Monde headlines with the fact that the debate surrounding security measures is once again on everyone’s lips in Germany.

Has the country done enough to make sure its people were safe? Steps will be taken for sure, especially since pressure is mounting on Angela Merkel.

The paper also has an article on how the Islamic State armed group works when claiming attacks.

Le Monde writes that the fact they claimed Berlin while the terrorist was still at large is unusual. It emains to be seen how they will connect the attacker’s action to their own activities concludes the paper.

Libération also has an article on this, quoting the importance o thef wordsused. This time, it was quite close to the way they’ have claimed the Nice attack, which, Libé says, is not random, especially since it was the same modus operandi.

La Croix on the other hand says Germany is torn between security and the need to preserve people’s freedom. While Berliners have stated loud and clear that they would not sacrifice their freedom, others are starting to ask whether measures such as the ones France has settled under should be applied in the streets of Germany, measures such as patrolling or having even more video surveillance.

Le Figaro, Libération and Les Echos, all lead with the hunt for the suspect of the Berlin attack, Anis Amri, the 24 year-old Tunisian dubbed a highly dangerous islamist by Germany authorities.

Le Figaro and Libération explain all the means put in place by the police to catch the young man, such as a 100 000 euros reward, yet warn that he is probably armed and dangerous.

While Le Figaro then turns to the failure of secret services, and their lack of action when it came to Amri, Libération says that the debate about whether people should be deported or not is now at the heart of discussions in Germany.

President Barack Obama is in the French news this morning for two reasons.

Libération talks about the fact that the White House has blocked new leases for oil and gas drilling in sections of the Arctic and Atlantic, a high-stakes bid to forestall exploration and tie Donald Trump's hands.

With Trump taking a strident pro-oil stance to the White House, the outgoing administration has launched a rearguard action. A senior administration official said that there was a "strong legal basis" for the move, and suggested Trump could not revoke the decision without an act of Congress.

Le Figaro, on the other hand, asks what will Obama do when he retires. It offers several suggestions for the outgoing President.

First, he could become a coach for young Democrats, to ensure a new generation of talented politicians, maybe the most likely future according to the paper.

He could also become a Law professor, or even a writer or lecturer or, the paper ends by saying, the Obamas could simply just move back to Hawaii and chill.

L’Humanité has a side story on an operation set up by the association “Les Enfants du Canal”.

Named “Stay Tuned”, they distribute radios to homeless people so they can remain connected to the world.

It also gives them a voice as they are encouraged to come forward and speak about their life and ordeal on the radio.

The story finds its way in Libération’s pages too. It says this is the fifth year in a row it has been done in Paris, and this year alone, they will give out about 2000 radios.

Libé explains how France Inter, the main French public broadcast radio has set up its own mics out on the streets to show solidarity with the movement.