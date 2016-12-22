World's first solar panel road to be inaugurated in Normandy

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris exhibition on 20th century's first genocide: the massacre of Namibia's …
Herero women forced to transport merchandise in Swakopmund camp. Ca.1905-1907.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Foreign investment hits small businesses in Zambia
  • media
    International report
    Los Angeles to legalize street vending
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris exhibition on 20th century's first genocide: the massacre …
  • media
    International report
    Senegal to tackle climate change using renewable energy
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Presidential hopefuls and fire-breathing celebrations
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Renewable energy Normandy Environment France

World's first solar panel road to be inaugurated in Normandy

By
media A man works on photovoltaic panels during the launch of the work for the construction of the first solar road at a factory in Tourouvre. AFP/Charly Triballeau

France's Ecology Minister Ségolène Royal will inaugurate the world's first solar panel road on December 22 in the village of Tourouvre in Normandy. The road cost some €5 million to build and was financed by the state.

The solar panels, which are embedded in the road (RD5) that runs through the village of Tourouvre, will be driven over by the 2,000 motorists who use the RD5 every day.

In doing so, the motorists will generate electricity, which will be used to partially light the village.

Street lightening for 5,000 inhabitants

The road is still part of a test phase to see whether it can provide energy but if all goes to plan the panels should be able to produce enough electricity to power the street lighting in the village of 5,000 inhabitants.

The project is being managed by Colas, a subsidiary of French company Bouygues.

With one million kilometres of roads around France, Colas says the country could in theory become energy independent thanks to the solar panels.

Will it work?

One of the downsides is that solar panels placed flat on roads produce less electricity that those place at an incline,  like those on the roofs of houses.

Detractors also doubt whether the panels will resist the elements as well as the heavy trucks that will test their sturdiness.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.