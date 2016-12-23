French press review 23 December 2016

Syria in the wake of the battle for Aleppo, the trials of Manuel Valls on the campaign trail, Berlin tries to learn from the latest terrorist murders, and the real message of Christmas. These are some of the main stories in the French dailies.

Le Monde's main headline looks to Syria, where president Bachar al-Assad's army claims to have retaken full control of Aleppo, bringing four years of fighting for control of the country's second city to an end.

Le Figaro covers the same story with an almost identical headline, adding that this is a huge victory for the regime, perhaps a turning point in the war which has now dragged on since 2011. Even the defeated rebels have admitted that they now face a difficult period of reorganisation. Though they do stress that the authorities in Damascus could never have retaken Aleppo alone, saying that Russian and Iranian military aid made the victory possible.

Valls gets a bag of gluten-free in the face

The conservative paper is also happy to announce that former prime minister, now candidate in the left-wing presidential primary, Manuel Valls got a bag of flour over the head yesterday as he visited the Christmas market in the north-eastern city of Strasbourg. The "attacker" said he didn't like the way the former PM had made use of article 49-3 of the French constitution to force through several contentious pieces of legislation, notably the reform of labour law.

Valls needed a few minutes to shake himself off, and then dismissed the incident as one of the joys of campaigning. "It was gluten-free, so that has to be a good sign," he joked afterwards.

Police subsequently arrested a student for questioning.

What went wrong in Berlin?



Libération looks to Berlin, wondering if terrorist attacks on public places can really be prevented. The question is current since the chief suspect for this week's German attack was anything but unknown to anti-terrorist investigators. He was already suspected of planning a terrorist action but managed to slip through the various safety nets.

Libé asks how the police managed to miss this man, who already had a criminal record for drug dealing, and was on the list of Germany's 550 most dangerous people. He was known to have volunteered at least once to take part in a suicide mission. Despite all that, the police let him drop out of sight after several weeks, simply because they don't have the staff or the money to maintain a high level of observation on any individual for any longer.

Seventy-five dollars for 32 years' wrongful imprisonment

On inside pages, Le Monde writes about Lawrence McKinney, a black American sentenced to 115 years in prison for a rape allegedly committed in 1977, when McKinney was 22. He was kept in jail for no fewer than 31 years, nine months and 18 days. McKinney always said he was innocent. Finally, in 2009, DNA tests proved that he was right, and he was released. The State of Tennessee paid him the standard false imprisonment compensation of 75 dollars.

In Nevada, the state refuses to pay any compensation to prisoners eventually found innocent, no matter how long they may have spent behind bars.

He was unable to cash the state check on leaving prison, since he had no address, no bank account and no identity papers.

A legal team has spent the past seven years trying to force the state to pay McKinney more substantial compensation.

Be happy and hopeful, despite everything

The front page of Catholic paper La Croix celebrates "Christmas, despite everything", suggesting that terrorist attacks, the Syrian conflict and the generally morose international context should not deafen us to the essential message of hope and renewal which characterise this feast for Christians. Won't vote? Can't vote!

Communist L'Humanité laments the fact that there are at least 13 million French people old enough to vote who risk being excluded from next year's presidential and legislative elections because they've changed address and have not registered in the town hall closest to where they now live.

People are showing less and less enthusiasm for the political process, says L'Huma, not because they are fed up to the teeth with the whole mouldy show, but because there are too many administrative hurdles to cross on the way to the polling station.

