French weekly magazines review 24 December 2016

Since this is the holiday season, most of the French weekly magazines have special bumper editions this week, yet very different themes among their pages.

L’Obs - formerly Le Nouvel Observateur - looks ahead to next year by going back one hundred years, to the year 1917.

Their headline is “The year everything changed”, and they carry four pictures from 100 years ago: one of Vladimir Lenin, another from Eisenstein’s movie ''October: Ten days that shook the World', one of Georges Clémenceau, France’s Prime Minister during the First World War, and the last one a picture of dressmakers on strike for the right to not have to work weekends.

In the introduction, L'Obs says a century ago Europe had been ruling over the world for more than a century. But it says the First World War ended up being a form of suicide for Europe, thus while 1914 marked the end of the 19th century, 1917 was the start of a new era.

The magazine takes us through several powerful events that changed the world from 1917 on. Above all, it says, it was a game-changer for politics.

Russia's October Revolution will have its anniversary next year, and it is one the magazine says that Vladimir Putin will try to minimize in 2017. He’s no fan of Vladimir Lenin.

Then, after looking at the role of French prime minister of the day, Georges Clemenceau, the magazine compares former PM Manuel Valls to him, as Valls prepares to compete for the French presidency. The magazine describes Valls as “Clemenceau’s rightful heir."

But it also raises the question as to whether an era of great change is also coming to an end today, one century on.

Retrospective on the presidential

Right-leaning L’Express chooses to retrace France’s presidential campaigns, back to 1965.

They take us backstage with testimonies from the politicians and campaigners who were there. It dissects every election since and highlights the political figures who were in the shadows in previous campaigns, yet are now France's most powerful politicians. And it analyses the strengths and weaknesses of each campaign, to see what might be coming in the next few months.

Let’s take 2002. This is when the leader of the far-right Front National, Jean Marie Le Pen, made his breakthrough and reached the second round of the election. Many in France at the time found that a scary thought. But Le Pen went on to be defeated by Jacques Chirac, and by quite a decent margin.

Today some people say they fear for 2017, as the Front National has gained increasing ground over the recent years. The feature ends with a series of cartoons that sum up all the elections since the sixties.

Woman power

Marianne for its end-of-year issue decides to celebrate women. “Give them the floor!” it says, promising its readers some “testosterone-free” content. The magazine takes us elsewhere, to Poland where women have shaken the country with protests over abortion, to Raqqa in Syria where Kurdish women have often chosen to enlist and fight rather than be forced to be married off against their will.

The magazine says a woman in politics is, after all, just like any male politician: the fact that Hillary Clinton did not make it to the top in the US does not mean that women are not ready to take over.

It highlights several women who we should have an eye on: Valérie Pécresse the administrator in charge of the greater Paris region; Marine Le Pen, Front National leader; Ségolène Royal, who has been a presidential candidate in the past; and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of one of the most powerful countries in the world.

The voice of Islam in France?

Marianne also runs a long interview with Jean Pierre Chevènement, the newly appointed head of the Foundation for the Islam of France. His nomination has been quite controversial because he is not a Muslim. Marianne's headline reads, “How to finally make Islam part of the Republic.”

In the interview Chevènement says that French Islam still has to be created in a sense, not just for new generations of young Muslims, but also for what is best for the country. At the same time he says, a balance must be struck between giving space to people's religious beliefs, and the secular values of the French Republic.



Political parodies

And finally to the satirical Canard Enchainé. Its top story is about the head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, who was in court this month on charges of “negligence” - and we’re talking about 400 million euros worth of alleged oversights.

The Canard suggests she got away with a mere slap on the wrist.

It also reports on American intelligence, and Marine Le Pen's alleged links to Russia (yes, her too).

And last but not least, the paper notes, that the politician who was a bit trigger-happy with Article 49-3 of the French constitution, to push through workplace reforms – and we’re talking former Prime Minister Manuel Valls here … has said he would remove the clause, if he were elected President in May.

The Canard is, as ever, amused by this about-face.

