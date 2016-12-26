French press review 26 December 2016

Two men make the headlines in the French papers this morning - on one hand, British singer George Michael who died on Christmas Day, on the other, French sailor Thomas Coville, who smashed the non-stop circumnavigation of the World record by eight days.

Le Monde praises British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics.

Madonna and Elton John led tributes pouring in from all around the world. His death over the Christmas holidays caps one of the most tragic years in recent memory for the music world which mourned a stream of top names this year.

But there is another man making the headlines here in France.

French sailor Thomas Coville is all over the papers this morning. He slashed eight days off the record when he ended an astonishing solo non-stop circumnavigation of the World on his 31m maxi trimaran on Sunday.

The previous record of 57 days 13hrs 34 mins and 6sec was established by another Frenchman, Francis Joyon, under almost identical conditions in 2008.

This was Coville’s fifth attempt, having set off from Brest on the Brittany coast November 6 Coville needed to make it back by January 3 to establish a new record.

Meanwhile, Libération goes big on “How France kills its jihadists” saying that the number of French casualties in both Syria and Iraq has never been this high, begging the question as to whether Paris is specifically planning assassinations?

They say it is no secret anymore that France has a list of HVI - High Value Targets/Individualsn, or individuals that the security forces would like to get their hands on.

Even President Francois Hollande does not deny the fact that the military or secret services have been given the right to kill upon capture of such individuals.

On Libération’s frontpage though, there is also a long article on Palestine, following Friday’s vote from the UN Security Council, demanding Israel to halt settlements in the occupied territories, with Palestine’s officials saying this is a "big blow" to Israeli policy and a "historic move.”

However, the article says that Palestinians themselves remain skeptical given that they “never seen any resolution being applied.”

The article says we will have to keep an eye on the situation as both Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump already criticised the Security Council’s move.

Staying with the Middle East, Le Monde, in its special weekend paper edition, has a dossier headlined “The great Chaos” which goes in length into several dynamics, saying that a lot has changed in the area a century after the signing of the Sykes–Picot Agreement.

The agreement between Great Britain and France defined their mutually agreed spheres of influence and control in Southwestern Asia, an agreement still mentioned when considering the region and its present-day conflicts.

But it speaks also of Iran being the big winner over there, taking advantage of the conflicts afflicting the region to expand its influence…

Le Figaro headlines with “Christians in the Middle East’s dark Christmas”.

It says that a tragic exodus is underway. An artickle reads that while all Christians in the region used to represent 20% of the population a hundred years ago, today, their number has been reduced to a 2 to 3% of the population.

It says that ongoing persecution is responsible for this, and being reduced to nothing could become a reality. The paper says man-made destruction, such as the burning of the plains in Mosul, Iraq may well prove to be even more deadly than natural disasters such as the destruction of Pompeii for example, saying those who burnt Mosul were as diabolical as an erupting volcano.

Papers, such as La Croix, have high religious figures, such as the Pope, paying tributes, and asking for peace in conflicted countries like Syria. The paper also has an article on Hassaké-Nisibe's archbishop, who decided to remain in Syria "until the very last Christian leaves."