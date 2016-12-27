RFI in 15 languages

 

France
Press review France

French press review 27 December 2016

By
media

Very different headlines in the papers this morning, between Israel's anger, France's unemployment rate and, of course, George Michael.

Le Monde gives the victorious Thomas Coville, the 48-year-old Breton sailor who slashed the record for a solo non-stop circumnavigation of the world, as their offlead after he was welcomed as a true hero in the French port of Brest on Monday.

But its main story is about the Israeli settlements, with the headline “Israel’s anger against the United Nations”.

The article says that Benyamin Netanyahu declared the UN Security Council’s decision “biased, and shameful”, and that he blamed US President Barack Obama’s administration - regardless of the fact that the US were the only ones not voting on the resolution. 

Le Monde’s editorial says that Netanyahu now hopes that when Donald Trump will invest the White House on January 20, his policy will be the most pro-Israel in the US’ history.

And there are indications that might be the case. It ends up by saying no one can really know what the billionaire’s strategy will be, or even if he will care enough about this conflict that has fallen somewhat in the shadows of a shattered world.

It is a story we find as well in right-leaning Le Figaro this morning, which headline s with “Netanyahu launches anti-Obama campaign”, saying the Israeli Prime Minister fears Obama is preparing “a diplomatic low blow”.

Apparently, this trap is set to take full form on January 15, in Paris, during the upcoming international conference regarding the Israel/Palestine conflict. To be continued…

On its online frontpage, Le Monde reports on how unemployment in France has dropped three months in a row for the first time since 2008, saying the decline, coming just few months before a presidential election, offers a glimmer of hope for the incumbent Socialists.

Left-leaning Libération though also has that on its frontpage, hailing this as “a positive note” for Francois Hollande’s administration. November's official jobless count was 31,800 less than in October and, in year-on-year terms, down 3.4 percent from France's jobless level in November 2015.

France has suffered from high unemployment since the international financial crisis of 2008, and President Hollande has not succeeded in fulfilling his 2012 election promise of reversing the trend.

Something Le Figaro underlines, saying the final result remains mediocre. Its editorial reads,  “Everything remains to be done” and they don’t beat around the bush by saying that there’s no need for celebrating since this should have come much earlier. 

But Le Figaro puts Aleppo back on its frontpage, both on its paper and online versions. Online, we are given a full slideshow of what is left of the ruins of the old Syrian city, as well as a dossier taking us back through all the Aleppo related articles the papers has had.

But its headline on paper is about right-wing presidential candidate Francois Fillon, and how he is gearing up his “offensive”.

They give a lengthy article on how Fillon will prepare himself to launch his campaign as of January, how his political agenda will reunite his people but also the Juppé, Sarkozy and Lemaire followers. The article concludes by saying they have learned the lessons of the primaries, meaning a whole new plan has to be laid out. Watch out 2017.

But really, Libération goes full on George Michael with a single-word headline “out”, subtitled “the gay and pop icon is dead.” However, they say there was quite a debate as to whether they should have so much on his death or not? Some saying he did not deserve as much as superstars David Bowie or Leonard Cohen, while others said his legacy would be remembered. 

They ended up dedicating four full pages to the late British singer, showing his best as much as his worst, saying his life was too short. They explain why “Wake Me Up before you Go-Go”, «Faith», «Freedom!”, «Outside” and finally “As” were the utmost symbols of both his sexual and artistic liberation.

 

