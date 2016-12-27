RFI in 15 languages

 

Merry Christmas!
 
France
Crime France Murder

Suspect in southern France triple murder detained

French police officer REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A man that is suspected of killing three people in the Drôme area in southeastern France has been placed under surveillance in a psychiatric hospital. Police are investigating the treble murder which took place over the Christmas holiday.

In a statement, the chief investigator for the Valence said that the suspect’s condition made him unsuitable for police custody so he has been placed in a secure psychiatric unit.

The suspect was arrested by rail police yesterday after provoking a number of incidents on a train. He was arrested in the train station in the southern city of Avignon.

The man is suspected of having killed an 80-year-old woman and a couple in their seventies over the Christmas period close to the commune of Montvendre, in the Drome department.

He also attacked three other people in the area, notably a 60-year-old woman who is in serious condition after he violently beat her with a stone.

Police say that the suspect already has a considerable history of crime, patricianly for violent robbery and drug trafficking.

While the exact chronology of the murders has yet to be established, police say he is linked to the murders by virtue of the car he was driving, which had been stolen from one of his victims.

The suspect had been jailed in Fresnes in the south of Paris, but was released last September.

 

 

