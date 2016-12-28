French press review 28 December 2016

All the papers pay tribute to Carrie Fisher, the Star Wars superstar, who passed away yesterday.

The most striking is in Libération which devotes half its frontpage to Fisher's Star Wars character Princess Leia, who can be seen with Darth Vader behind her. The other half of the front page gives a story on how French supermarket chain Auchan massively failed one of its employees, with a provocative Star Wars themed headline “Auchan - to the Dark Side”.

Libération reports on how an employee at one Auchan store in the north of France suffered a miscarriage because no one cared to help when she called for assistance after disclosing her pregnancy. The paper says the Unions are up in arms over the matter as this is not the first time the same Auchan supermarket has comes under the spotlight for abuse.

Libé also has an article listing Socialist party candidate Arnaud Montebourg’s 70 propositions ahead of next month's primaries, to show he has just as many reasons to be a Socialist candidate for the French presidential election next spring, as former Prime Minister Manuel Valls for example.

Montebourg, who quit as economy minister two years ago after leading a rebellion against President François Hollande’s pro-business stance, wants to promote, what Libé's headline calls the “re-made in France”.

Quoting Montebourg’s campaign manager Christian Paul, the paper says the decision to publish the propositions ahead of several other candidates was planned to take place during a period when people have more free time to read.

Le Monde’s frontpage covers several stories, but the main one takes us to Mosul in Iraq, where the paper says residents are hesitating between staying or fleeing for fear of loosing everything to the Islamic State armed group.

As a reminder, Le Monde says the Ancient Christian town of Qaraqosh, which was recently liberated from Islamic State, is struggling to rebuild itself up, due to a lack of means and finances.

Le Figaro’s headline reads “Asylum seekers: France under pressure” and the paper offers its readers several contradictory figures. On its frontpage it says that of the 90 000 people seeking refuge in France, almost all of them will remain in the country.

However, in another article in its inside pages, Le Figaro says four times out of ten France grants asylum seekers legal permission to stay. Then Eric Ciotti, from the conservative Republican party says nine out of ten undesirable asylum seekers are allowed to stay in France, roughly 40 to 50 000 of them.

The editorial which headlines “Before it is too late”, uses the Berlin attacker’s example to rest its case: he was denied asylum in Germany, could not go back to Tunisia, and was left wandering around with nowhere to settle.

Le Figaro says that, unfortunately, many of these asylum seekers who have the very same profile as the killer are roaming European streets as we speak. And that, beyond the terrorist threat, it is urgent to “put an end to this anarchic migration flow” because it destabilises not only the country’s security, but the economy as well.

La Croix takes us to the Democratic Republic of Congo where informal talks, mediated by the influential Catholic Church since December 8, are now expected to resume after a Christmas break with hopes of a deal by December 30.

Security forces, heavily deployed, put down sporadic demonstrations that started last week in Kinshasa and other Congolese cities, with Human Rights Watch saying security forces have killed at least 34 people already.

And finally, L’Humanité headlines with the right-wing party's “irresponsible choices” when it comes to the environment, saying that with more and more of its members reaching top positions in the French regions, the issue gets very little attention and is far from being a priority.

The paper is especially concerned about the agriculture sector, which has been making progress in terms of environmental measures, and now sees its budget drastically reduced, or even in some cases, chopped off.

