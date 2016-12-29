French celebrity chef to expand empire next year

The French chef Joël Robuchon, the most ‘starred’ chef in the world, will open five or six new restaurants over the next two years

Robuchon told the French news agency AFP that the new restaurants will be located in New York, Geneva and Macao.

The 71-year-old chef is the recipient of the most Michelin stars ever, having received 31 stars over the course of his career, including five of his restaurants that received 3 stars each.

He currently has restaurants in 12 cities around the world.

In 2017 he will open an Atelier Joël Robuchon in New York, another one in Miami in October and a restaurant Joël Robuchon in New York in 2017.

In 2018 he will also open an Atelier in Geneva, and a traditional restaurant in Macoa.

For 2019 he will return to France where he will open a Montmorillion in the south east of France and a high class cooking school in Lausanne in Switzerland, which will be attached to the prestigious Hotel School in Lausanne.

Robuchon is present in Montréal, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Monaco, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghaï, Taipei, Bangkok, Macao, and Singapore already.

