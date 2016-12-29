French celebrity chef to expand empire next year

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Merry Christmas!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    To Bolty go where no man has gone before
  • media
    International report
    Is easy divorce coming to an end for some men in India?
  • media
    International report
    Foreign investment hits small businesses in Zambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    Chantilly Grand Stables stages horseback version of Donkey Skin …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Cookery Business

French celebrity chef to expand empire next year

By
media Joel Robuchon and two of his chefs www.joel-robuchon.com

The French chef Joël Robuchon, the most ‘starred’ chef in the world, will open five or six new restaurants over the next two years

Robuchon told the French news agency AFP that the new restaurants will be located in New York, Geneva and Macao.

The 71-year-old chef is the recipient of the most Michelin stars ever, having received 31 stars over the course of his career, including five of his restaurants that received 3 stars each.

He currently has restaurants in 12 cities around the world.
In 2017 he will open an Atelier Joël Robuchon in New York, another one in Miami in October and a restaurant Joël Robuchon in New York in 2017.

In 2018 he will also open an Atelier in Geneva, and a traditional restaurant in Macoa.

For 2019 he will return to France where he will open a Montmorillion in the south east of France and a high class cooking school in Lausanne in Switzerland, which will be attached to the prestigious Hotel School in Lausanne.

Robuchon is present in Montréal, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Monaco, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghaï, Taipei, Bangkok, Macao, and Singapore already.
 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.