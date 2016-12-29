French press review 29 December 2016

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Merry Christmas!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    To Bolty go where no man has gone before
  • media
    International report
    Is easy divorce coming to an end for some men in India?
  • media
    International report
    Foreign investment hits small businesses in Zambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    Chantilly Grand Stables stages horseback version of Donkey Skin …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France

French press review 29 December 2016

By
media

There’s barely a French newspaper that doesn't lead with news of the pardon granted to French woman Jacqueline Sauvage late yesterday ... though John Kerry's comments on Israel run a close second.

Left-leaning Libération fetes Jacqueline Sauvage's 'long road to freedom' after French President François Hollande used his Presidential discretion to acquit Sauvage who was convicted to 10 years in prison for killing her violent husband.

In their report, journalists Sylvain Mouillard and Cécile Bourgneuf say she had become "the symbol of victims of domestic violence".

Released at last, the day after her 69th birthday, from the Parisian region prison of Réau, the President of the Republic "considered that the place of Madame Sauvage was no longer in prison today, but with her family," according to a statement from the Élysée.

While one of her lawyers, Nathalie Tomasini, said there was an anxious wait, as "everyone knew" the decision that lay ahead.

But Sauvage was hoping her release might come for Christmas or for her birthday and definitely by New Year's Day.

"This decision closes a case that began nearly four years ago, punctuated by trials, petitions of support and requests for pardon," Tomasini said.

Five decades of wedded hell

After nearly fifty years of violence, Sauvage shot her husband Norbert Marot, on September 10, 2012, with three rifle shots to the back.

"During her trial, the accused - a worker in the pharmaceutical then clothing industries - told of the constant beatings, insults and sexual violence suffered," since not long after her marriage in 1965 reports the Libé.

Le Monde in its coverage of the affair says Jacqueline Sauvage's freedom comes after a partial pardon granted by President Hollande in January, allowing her to apply for her release, yet rejected twice by the courts.

"In particular, the Paris Court of Appeal found that her case remained "poor and limited because she still possessed 'a genuine feeling of guilt'", it writes.

Then in October 2014, she was sentenced to ten years in prison. Her three daughters testified against their father, explaining that they too had been raped and beaten.

The "Political class hails Holland's decision" claims Le Monde with the Secretary of State for Victim Assistance, Juliette Méadel, tweeting "Enfin Libre' ... free at last. "A wise presidential pardon".

Two-state solution Paris summit

Catholic daily La Croix leads with the story about the US Secretary of State John Kerry and his comments on the Middle East, under the headline "Is a two-state solution still possible?"

Kerry's comments follows Israel's nod to a multi-storey building for settlers in East Jerusalem, just days after a UN vote calling on a halt to Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory.

La Croix says Kerry consider the two-state solution the only possible path for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

"And such a solution," it writes, "should be the subject of an international summit in Paris on January 15, a summit strongly criticized by the Israeli government".

In a show of support for Israel on the other hand, says the report, US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted yesterday, "Stay strong Israel, January 20 is very close."

Then, "We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but ..."

Paris smog returns

And finally to Le Figaro which reports that thanks, or rather curse to, a new pollution spike in Paris, residential parking will be free in the capital today.

The latest episode is again the result of a particular combination of atmospheric pollution with climate conditions - sunny and dry - which are forming a kind of bowl of compressed smog over Paris, and making life unbearable for its citizens over the past month.

Airparif, the association in charge of monitoring air quality in the Paris region, says other measures might follow, among them free use of the electric car-sharing Autolib and bike-sharing Vélib.

"The City of Paris calls on all Parisians to follow the prevention messages and adapt their behaviour, placing a priority on public transport, carpooling or the use of low-emission vehicles," the association said in a statement.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.