'A Man and a Woman' singer Pierre Barouh dies aged 82

French songwriter, composer and singer Pierre Barouh, who penned and sang the international hit "A Man And A Woman" from the eponymous 1966 film, died Wednesday aged 82, his wife said.
Barouh, who had been in hospital for five days, died following a heart attack, Atsuko Ushioda told reporters.
Raised in the western Paris suburbs in a Jewish family, Barouh followed a chequered career, becoming a journalist after World War II and playing for the national volleyball team before going on to Brazil where he befriended the main singers and composers of bossa nova.