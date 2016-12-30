French press review 30 December 2016

Most of the papers online this morning give the fact that President Barack Obama declared the 35 Russian diplomats from the Washington embassy and the consulate in San Francisco "persona non grata", and gave them and their families 72 hours to leave the US.

Le Monde says that Obama wants to sanction Russia over its interference in the presidential elections and calls for Donald Trump to run an investigation into this.

But since Trump has already said he wanted to get closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin, this might not exactly go as Obama would expect.

But in its print version, Le Monde leads with a thorough investigation piece by Florence Aubenas, who spent ten days in a police station in Sarcelles, in a deemed “dodgy” suburb of Paris. This follows the growing malaise and anger among police officers since October, feelings they have expressed by taking to the streets more than once.

The article points out that ever since the November 13th attacks, and the subsequent state of emergency, pressure has been mounting on police officers. This triggered a “profound unease” and it has pushed them to the edge.

But the main article on its frontpage is dedicated to the “unprecedented” levels of ice melting.

There is less ice on Earth than there has been in some time. Ice sheets are shrinking, glaciers are melting, sea ice is receding.

More than 3 million square meters have melted in just a few months, that is a 30-year record says the paper. And while it is drastically reducing, that phenomenon contributes to an equivalent rise in temperatures in the region.

Libération on its frontpage headlines “Work - the right to disconnect."

As of the 1st of January, people will officially have the right to turn off their work related mails, texts, messages - and it is part a recent labour reform law. People have a right to their personal space, the article says, fearing increased dependence to what is called “Fomo”, Fear of missing out.

But making the cover of the paper this morning is also Breton sailor Thomas Coville, who is Libération’s editor today. The sailor was hailed a hero after he slashed the record for a solo non-stop circumnavigation of the world.

Coville gives an opinion driven interview, and comes back on the events of the past weeks. Among other things, he says that he could not vote during the right-wing primaries, because he was at sea, but he asked his team to not say a word about it.

It’s only when he landed he learned Francois Fillon was elected, and though he says he was not touched by this, his great satisfaction was that Nicolas Sarkozy did not make it at all, otherwise, he says, he would have had to plan out another boat trip round the world.

Le Figaro on the other hand offers a full article on how 2017 will be a year of what it calls “maximum political risk for the world economy”. It says we hardly ever have faced such uncertainty, between the election of Trump ("The Empire strikes back," the article quotes), Putin gearing up (for better or for worse), Angela Merkel (and well, Europe in general) facing the rise of populism and finally China prepping for a trade war.

And speaking of which, Le Figaro has a four-page dossier called “China Watch”, in partnership with Chinese paper China Daily.

There you have some news on China’s education system, its banking system as well - it gets you up to speed with the latest government-sponsored news of the Republic.

And L’Humanité headlines online with the liberation of Asli Erdogan. A court in Istanbul has ordered the release of the award-winning Turkish novelist along with two others after over four months in jail, while a prominent journalist has been arrested in a separate case.

Her trial is due to start next week. Something L'Humanité calls "the latest joke of a wannabe dictator."