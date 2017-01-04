French press review 4 January 2017

Right-wing presidential hopeful François Fillon is on several front pages, attempting to soften his image as a French incarnation of Margaret Thatcher. And one French daily newspaper decides to give up publishing opinion polls until after the presidential election.

Right-wing presidential hopeful François Fillon gets pride of place on the front page of conservative paper Le Figaro.

Fillon has been defending his programme, described by some of his opponents as "brutal", by saying he's a Gaullist and a Christian and would therefore be incapable of taking any decision which ran counter to human dignity.

Fillon says it's the incompetence and inanction of the current government which has led to the current sense of social brutality.

"With almost six million people out of work and nine million poor, we can hardly talk about a workable social model," according to the former prime minister. His plan, he says, will allow the nation to function again, and will lead to full employment.

Far-right presidential contender Marine Le Pen has accused Fillon of being invisible since his surprise victory in the right-wing primary. She says he has fallen into a hole, is deep frozen, gives no sign of life.

Le Pen refuses to have her agenda set by her opponents, saying she will continue to dictate the central themes of the presidential debate, just as, she claims, she has always done.

Atttempt to escape Thatcher comparison



Fillon also gets the top billing over at left-leaning Libération, where he is seen as trying to soften his image as a French version of British Conservative former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Having had the luxury of being an outsider on the attack, Fillon now has to adjust to the fact of being the favourite and subject to attack from all sides, even from within his own camp.

He is clearly aware of the dangers posed by the image presented by his adversaries of a man without conscience, fearless of reducing the already poor to misery if that is the price to be paid to enable the nation's businessmen to get on with the job.

Fillon's plans to reform sickness benefit - he is accused of planning to privatise the entire social security aparatus - have cost him dearly. The latest polls show Fillon losing eight points in less than one month and with one showing him trailing the independent centrist Emmanuel Macron by a statistically significant 10 percent.

With admirable flexibility, Fillon was yesterday rubbing shoulders with the Emmaus volunteers, who collect and repair old clothes and furniture for resale on the banks of Paris's St Martin's canal. Today he'll be in Las Vegas, attending a hi-tech business gathering.

Poaper stops wasting money on opinion polls

Le Monde reports a brave initiative by the editors of the popular daily paper Le Parisien.

They have decided to give up commissioning and publishing opinion polls until after this year's French presidential election, promising to channel the journalistic energy and the money saved into a different sort of political reporting.

Since recent polls failed to predict the triumph of Trump, or the sudden surge of François Fillon, or the departure of the United Kigdom from the European Union, the good folk at Le Parisien have decided that readers are fed up of being told what's going to happen by researchers.

Le Parisien's journalists are going to be asked to get closer to the ordinary French voter, to look out for weak signals and probe the dark corners.

But they will continue to analyse the results of opinion polls commissioned by rival papers. And, apart from a huge increase in credibility, Le Parisien admits that the move will save tens of thousands of euros, although its editors promise to spend that on on-the-ground reporting.

Weekly under threat



Less good is the news that the weekly magazine Marianne is currently unable to pay its debts and will be administered by the French courts for the next six months.

The idea is to see if the magazine has a real long-term future, despite declining sales and a contracting share of the advertising market.

Le Monde says staff salaries for December have still not been paid.