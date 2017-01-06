Prosecutors to investigate National Front for fraud

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Happy New Year!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Restoration work reveals hidden mosaics in Bethlehem's Church
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy New Year!
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    To Bolty go where no man has gone before
  • media
    International report
    Is easy divorce coming to an end for some men in India?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Heavy weapons fire near military camp in Bouaké in Côte d'Ivoire - reports
France
France Front National European parliament

Prosecutors to investigate National Front for fraud

By
media French National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen (L) speaks to journalists as party vice-president Florian Philippot (R) listens in November 2015 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French prosecutors are probing the far-right National Front (FN) for suspected fraud linked to payments for aides at the European Parliament, judicial sources said Thursday.

FN leader Marine Le Pen -- a leading candidate in upcoming presidential elections -- ran into problems last October when the EU parliament called on her to reimburse 339,900 euros.

She is suspected of violating the institution's rules by having two assistants carry out non-parliamentary work while their wages were paid by the EU assembly over the 2010-2016 period.

A similar case concerns her estranged 88-year-old father Jean-Marie Le Pen, who like her is a member of the European Parliament.

The EU is claiming the elder Le Pen should repay 320,000 euros paid to his parliamentary assistant for the 2009-2014 period.

Inquiry launched

Judicial sources said French prosecutors opened an investigation on December 15 after carrying out a preliminary inquiry launched in March 2015 at the request of the European Parliament, which had raised suspicions over payments to a total of 20 assistants working for National Front MEPs.

The investigation has been entrusted to examining magistrates specialising in financial crime for suspected breach of trust and concealment, organised fraud, use of fraudulent documents and undeclared labour, they said.

The probe will take place in the run-up to the French presidential elections, with the first round of the vote due on April 23.

If no candidate wins an absolute majority, a run-off between the top two will be held on May 7. Opinion polls suggest Francois Fillon of the conservative Republicans party would face Le Pen in the run-off.

Le Pen reaction

Le Pen reacted angrily to the fraud probe on Thursday, portraying herself as a victim of political manipulation.

"Occurring in the middle of the election campaign... it is a clear sign of a purely political agenda. The age-old methods of politicking, of persecuting opponents, do not die away," Le Pen told reporters.

The FN is hoping that last year's Brexit vote and Donald Trump's shock election victory will give it a historic boost for the presidential vote and parliamentary elections which follow in June.

The party was founded by the elder Le Pen but, in the eyes of many voters, he also tarred it with anti-semitism and racism.

His daughter, 48, has sought to pare away the negative image and broaden the party's appeal with a manifesto promoting nationalism, euro-skepticism and law and order.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.