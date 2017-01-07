Paris street artist pays homage to 'forgotten' victim of Charlie Hebdo attacks

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Digital detox
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Digital detox
  • media
    International report
    Cartoonist pokes fun at South Korea's work culture
  • media
    World music matters
    Lisa Leblanc
  • media
    International report
    Restoration work reveals hidden mosaics in Bethlehem's Church
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy New Year!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Charlie Hebdo Terrorism France

Paris street artist pays homage to 'forgotten' victim of Charlie Hebdo attacks

By
media Republican guards stand outside the Hyper Cacher supermarket ahead of a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the deadly attack against the store in Paris on January 5, 2017. Christophe Archambault/AFP

Graffiti artist Christian Guemy, better known by his pseudonym C215, spray painted the portrait of police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe in the Paris suburb of Montrouge to commemorate the second anniversary of the attacks that gripped Paris over three days in January 2015.

A graffiti portrait of Clarissa Jean-Philippe can now be found at 91 avenue Brossolette in Montrouge. It is precisely here that the police officer, who was 25 years old at the time, was shot and killed on 8 January 2015. The words “Je suis Clarissa”--or “I am Clarissa”--accompany the portrait, in reference to the viral hashtag that emerged after the attacks, “Je suis Charlie”.

#jesuisclarissa #montrouge #jesuischarlie #inmemoriam #c215

Une photo publiée par C215 (@christianguemy) le

Christian Guemy, or C215, worked on the portrait with Patrick Pelloux, who has contributed to the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

“Pelloux is a friend of mine, and we both enjoyed doing this portrait together,” said C215. “We wanted to transform the painful memory of this event into something more welcoming.”

C215 added that he did Jean-Philippe's portrait so that she would not be forgotten.

The artist also did graffiti portraits of two other victims: one of Charlie Hebdo staff cartoonist Tignous in Paris' eastern suburb Montreuil, and one of HyperCacher employee Lassana Bathilly, who saved multiple hostages during the market’s siege

The "forgotten" victim

Jean-Philippe was killed by Amedy Coulibaly, the man who, one day after her death, took several hostages and killed four people in a HyperCacher supermarket in eastern Paris. Coulibaly was ultimately killed by police when they stormed the store.

Although Jean-Philippe was one of the 17 victims killed in the attacks that occurred in Paris from 7 January 2015 to 9 January 2015, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, in the company of Interior Minister Bruno le Roux, did not visit the spot where she was killed during this year’s official commemorations on Thursday.

According to the mayor’s press office, Thursday’s commemorations were intended to pay homage to the victims of the attacks that took place on the 7th and the 9th of January, the days of the Charlie Hebdo and HyperCacher attacks respectively. As Jean-Philippe was killed on the 8th, the day between the two major attacks, the street in Montrouge less than one kilometre from Paris where she was killed did not receive an official visit.

Montrouge city officials announced that a wreath of flowers will be placed there next week.

The three sites Hidalgo and le Roux visited on Thursday were the former offices of Charlie Hebdo; the spot where a police officer was killed only a few metres from the office as he tried to stop the Kouachi brothers from fleeing; and the HyperCacher supermarket in eastern Paris.

Jean-Philippe was honoured however in 2016, when President François Hollande visited the site in Montrouge.

The offices of Charlie Hebdo were attacked on 7 January 2015 by brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi, who killed 12 people and wounded 12 others before escaping. The next day, Coulibaly killed Jean-Philippe and shot and wounded another woman jogger in nearby Parisian suburb Fontenay-aux-Roses. On 9 January, Coulibaly attacked the HyperCacher market, killing four, while the Couachi brothers took hostage employees of a signage production company in Dammartin-en-Goële. It was on this day that all three assailants were killed after standoffs with police.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.