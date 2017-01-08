French weekly magazines review 8 January 2017

This week, the left-leaning magazines concentrate on the upcoming primary election for the Left: the first round will be held on January 22. The right-leaning magazines meanwhile are interested in French history and talk of the end of civilization.

Left leaning L’Obs leads with the former economy minister Emmanuel Macron who is running for president, independently of the left-wing parties.

The cover reads: “Macron’s secrets - his childhood, his money, his friends.” In a long article, L’Obs dissects the man who it says has become, in only a few months “the most fancied political figure in France”. It says he is a candidate who “electrifies” the crowds and “worries” his rivals.

But L’Obs also talks about the “outsider” - the Socialist Party primary candidate Benoit Hamon. He is already been all over the papers this week, and L’Obs gives him the floor as well. The article opens by saying that even his closest friends at the Socialist Party did not think he would make the kind of progress that opinion polls are claiming he is making.

L'Obs says that Hamon is set on “creating a surprise”. But it thinks that while his fellow politicians might be surprised, a lot of French people have been following him for a some time and have come to appreciate the man more than might have been expected - according to opinion polls.

The left-wing Marianne asks on its cover “Who’s going to get the boot in 2017?” – in reference to the recent or imminent exit from national politics of Alain Juppé, Nicolas Sarkozy, François Hollande. They are on the cover of the magazine, along with presidential candidates like Emmanuel Macron, François Fillon and Marine Le Pen. They also put in Manuel Valls – so Marianne seems to have decided that he will be winning the primary on the left.

Inside, Marianne describes Valls as the “shipwrecked sailor” because it believes support for him is fading. President Hollande won’t say who he supports and Valls is being attacked from all sides and his campaign is not going as smoothly as he would like.

Marianne wonders if Macron will win over voters, just by criticizing the Socialist Party?

It also says that François Fillon, the right-wing candidate – and current favourite in the presidential election -- is not completely safe from a major political upset. Finally Marianne wonders if Marine Le Pen, of the far-right National Front, whom everyone seems to assume has already won her ticket to the second round, might not actually make it to round two. But it might just by wishful thinking by the magazine’s editors.

Right-leaning L’Express dedicates its issue to French history. Its cover has a picture of a face painted in the colours of the French flag, with the headline “France’s Odyssey.” France’s history is an adventure, the magazine says, that the French need to be proud of. It takes us back through the millennia with 20 key dates that, it says, made France what it is today.

These range from 600 BC, when the Greeks landed in Marseille, to 2015 - a year the magazine dubs “the return of the flag”. It implies that the French might have not held the ‘tricolore’ close to their hearts before, but that the attacks in 2015 brought back some nationalist feeling. But, it wonders, for how long?

L’Express also hears from writers and intellectuals all over the world who explain why they love France so much. There are the usual suspect clichés - “French art de vivre” for example - but also lots about how its writers have influenced so many others outside the country.

Right-wing Le Point focuses on the French writer and philosopher Michel Onfray and his latest “shock” read: his new book called “Decadence”. The magazine asks “Is our civilisation disappearing?” in response to Onfray’s suggestion that the Judeo-Christian era may have come to an end.

Le Point then in its editorial asks is there anything to be done about western civilisation? They look at Syria and say the West has been pretty powerless. Western powers have been watching it like cows in a field, looking at a train pass by. The magazine says the Christian church is suffering, the United States is in ‘decline’. All we can do, it says, is ‘go down elegantly.' All very cheerful.

And finally, Satirical paper Le Canard Enchaîné has a headline on the elections that pretty much sums it all up: “The Socialists just banned slapping children” it declares, in reference to a recent law that means parents cannot hit their children at all.

But, the paper says, for the socialists, “there’s still nothing to make sure they won’t get their own asses kicked…”

