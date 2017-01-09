RFI in 15 languages

 

Could universal basic income work for France?
Socialist Presidential Primary Benoit Hamon has made Universal Basic Income one of the key proposal of his campaign.
 
France
Crime France Robbery

French police arrest 17 over Kardashian heist

By
Journalists stand in front of the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris, France, October 3, 2016 where masked men robbed U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint stealing jewellery worth ten millions dollars.

French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year, according to police.
 

Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth around nine million euros ($9.5 million) when a gang of masked men burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in October.

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking about being robbed after months of silence.

In the clip for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," on the E! Channel, she tearfully recalls the night masked gunmen broke into her hotel room, bound and gagged her before locking her in the bathroom and stole jewelry worth a reported $10 million.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kardashian West, 36, tells her sisters in the clip. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

I the aftermath her rap superstar husband Kanye West reportedly suffered a breakdown that landed him in hospital and forced the cancellation of his tour.

Kardashian returned to social media this week, posting pictures of her family on Instagram

