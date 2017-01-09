French police arrest 17 over Kardashian heist

French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year, according to police.

Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth around nine million euros ($9.5 million) when a gang of masked men burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in October.

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking about being robbed after months of silence.

In the clip for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," on the E! Channel, she tearfully recalls the night masked gunmen broke into her hotel room, bound and gagged her before locking her in the bathroom and stole jewelry worth a reported $10 million.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kardashian West, 36, tells her sisters in the clip. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

I the aftermath her rap superstar husband Kanye West reportedly suffered a breakdown that landed him in hospital and forced the cancellation of his tour.

Kardashian returned to social media this week, posting pictures of her family on Instagram