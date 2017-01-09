Givenchy's Giacomettis to go under hammer in Paris

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Could universal basic income work for France?
Socialist Presidential Primary Benoit Hamon has made Universal Basic Income one of the key proposal of his campaign.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Could universal basic income work for France?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Digital detox
  • media
    International report
    Cartoonist pokes fun at South Korea's work culture
  • media
    World music matters
    Lisa Leblanc
  • media
    International report
    Restoration work reveals hidden mosaics in Bethlehem's Church
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Auction France Art

Givenchy's Giacomettis to go under hammer in Paris

By
media A. Giacometti, Homme qui marche I, 1960. ©Archives Fondation Maeght, C.Germain/©Succession Giacometti

Sculptures and furniture by the Giacometti brothers are expected to raise up to seven million euros went they go under the hammer in Paris in March.

French designer Hubert de Givenchy is selling 21 works by the Swiss artist and decorator Diego Giacometti as well as a sculpture by his more celebrated brother, the artist Alberto Giacometti, said auction house Christie's.

The aristocratic Givenchy, founder of the fashion house that bears his name and who will turn 90 next month, told the French daily Le Figaro that he was getting rid of part of his personal collection at the Chateau du Jonchet southwest of the French capital.

"However, I am keeping some of my (Giacomettis) which are useful" to have around the house, he added.

Alberto Giacometti is best known for his elongated "thin men" sculptures, while his younger brother Diego, who died in 1985, is best remembered for his animal bronzes.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.