Givenchy's Giacomettis to go under hammer in Paris

Sculptures and furniture by the Giacometti brothers are expected to raise up to seven million euros went they go under the hammer in Paris in March.
French designer Hubert de Givenchy is selling 21 works by the Swiss artist and decorator Diego Giacometti as well as a sculpture by his more celebrated brother, the artist Alberto Giacometti, said auction house Christie's.
The aristocratic Givenchy, founder of the fashion house that bears his name and who will turn 90 next month, told the French daily Le Figaro that he was getting rid of part of his personal collection at the Chateau du Jonchet southwest of the French capital.
"However, I am keeping some of my (Giacomettis) which are useful" to have around the house, he added.
Alberto Giacometti is best known for his elongated "thin men" sculptures, while his younger brother Diego, who died in 1985, is best remembered for his animal bronzes.