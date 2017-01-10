French press review 10 January 2017

Labour changes the environment at the heart of the Socialist' primaries campaigns, Obama's legacy, and Assad are all the headlining this morning.

On Libération’s front page, it is socialist hopeful Arnaud Montebourg’s turn to face the paper's journalists, as rival Benoit Hamon did last week.

Montebourg talks about what he stands for in terms of labour values and his so-called “made in France”. Libé says the former economy minister believes “more than ever in himself” and thinks his ideas are "prevailing.”

The headline of the article is catchy: “There is work. It’s just really badly paid.”

In his campaign, Libé says, the question of wages is essential to get out of the current crisis according to the Socialist candidate. In this lengthy interview, he returns to his manifesto. He goes as far as proposing a VIth Republic to adapt to modern times, he says.

This would lead to a society in which citizens have more space to express themselves, and more individual responsibility.

But Libération corners him on the environment, because Montebourg’s pride, he claims, was his 34 point plan for re-industrialising France back when he was ecomomy minister.

He says 15 of those points were eco-friendly, making him, in his own words, the second Ecology Minister at the time.

However, the Green Party says, he remains the man who claimed nuclear energy was "an industry of the future" despite the 2011 Fukushima disaster.”

But Montebourg is adamant: if the common enemy is carbon emmissons, he says, then you cannot be fighting the good fight on both fronts it is, he says, simply “unfeasible.”

Speaking of the environment, Le Monde on its frontpage, has the Socialist Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who plans to “intensify the war against cars in the City, effectively stepping up the fight against the centre-right regional council and angry motorists.

To have less pollution, she wants to drastically reduce traffic on two major East-West routes through Paris - the embankments along the Seine and the busy shopping boulevard, Rue de Rivoli - where she wants to have half as many cars driving through.

Le Monde says in 15 years, traffic through Paris has been reduced by 30%.

Hidalgo, though, wants this landmark fight against pollution to be her legacy, so she is more than willing to do whatever it takes, until Paris becomes a City like Copenhagen or Amsterdam, where cycling is the number one means of transportation.

Le Monde, headlines with the Golden Globes, but it also gives the Socialist party primaries some room as well with a special focus on labour.

The paper says candidates highlight each of their own paths when it comes to work before the first of three television debates on Thursday.

Why? Because they are not, says the paper, oblivious that unemployment remains quite high is the main preoccupation of French people.

It is also one of the main reasons why François Hollande decided to pull out of the race.

Le Figaro, for its part, headlines this morning with “Obama’s bitter farewell”.

But maybe, what is even more telling is the editorial’s headline “the magic and the helplessness”. It states that Donald Trump’s victory will remain President Barack Obama’s worst defeat.

While he was the one who “could”, and did in many cases - the economy is better now than when he took office says the paper.

Le Figaro says his era is a failure, and Trump’s victory is a proper slap in the face, even more so since the billionaire is set on deconstructing every piece of Obama’s legacy.

Both La Croix and Le Figaro also speak about Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, after he gave interviews to French media.

While La Croix says it feel that change is coming, in his favour, Le Figaro says that the recent “evacuation” of Aleppo’s rebels shows just how much the syrian leader has to follow Russia’s orders.

“Bashar’s great success was that he was able to keep Iran on the ground, Russia in the air, and made sure they all needed each other” the paper reports one of Assad’s close friends saying.