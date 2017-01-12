French press review 12 January 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Could universal basic income work for France?
Socialist Presidential Primary Benoit Hamon has made Universal Basic Income one of the key proposal of his campaign.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Uganda's DJ Rachael is marking 20 years in the music business
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Could universal basic income work for France?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Digital detox
  • media
    International report
    Cartoonist pokes fun at South Korea's work culture
  • media
    World music matters
    Lisa Leblanc
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Donald Trump France French press review Press review François Fillon Russia CIA

French press review 12 January 2017

By
media

The US president-elect Donald Trump was in fighting form yesterday for his first press conference since his election victory. French presidential hopeful François Fillon was on the campaign trail in the southern city of Nice, promising to strengthen the national borders and cut down the number of migrants. And is it reasonable for the health authorities to insist that we all get vaccinated against flu?

"Donald Trump fights back" is how Le Monde summarises yesterday's first official press confrerence by the US president-elect.

It was a performance that will be remembered, according to the centrist daily, for the violence of Trump's reaction to questioning by a journalist from the CNN channel, one of the media outlets which has reported claims that the Russian secret services possess a file of embarrassing personal and financial information on the soon-to-be American leader. He refused to allow the reporter to ask a question, accusing CNN of diffusing "fake news".

Left-leaning Libération says we learned nothing new yesterday, and had better get used to it. The incoming White House management is going to be marked by a very different style from the calm and dignified Obama years.

The new president is going to have to make up some ground with his intelligence agencies, having roundly criticised the FBI, the CIA and the NSA for their parts in the release of the news of the Russian file.

He's also going to have to face the wrath of the press for his refusal to answer questions from media which he considers hostile.

Libération goes through the details of the press conference, revealingly describing Trump's choice of vocabulary as being close to that of a kid in primary school.

Who are the French Catholics?

La Croix attempts to explain who the French Catholics are and what they stand for.

The crucial statistic seems to be the one revealing that less than two percent of the French population go to Mass on a weekly basis, the vast majority of the nation's Catholics limiting their observance to baptism, marriage and burial, with an occasional visit to the church for Christmas and Easter.

The other revealing finding of the La Croix survey is that only six percent of French Catholics took part in the protest marches against marriage for everyone.

Fillon visits Nice and plays the immigrant card

Right-wing daily Le Figaro gives top billing to François Fillon, the man chosen by the mainstream right as its presidential challenger.

Yesterday Fillon was campaigning in Nice, one of the heartlands of the far-right National Front. He defended his proposal to limit the number of migrants accepted by France each year, with parliament deciding just how many will be allowed in.

This is not particularly new, since immigration was a key plank in Fillon's campaign for the right-wing primary. He says he wants to reform the Schengen agreement which created an osternsibly borderless Europe for EU nationals but also facilitates the unimpeded movement of immigrants, criminals and terrorists.

Flu epidemic puts French hospitals under pressure

Le Figaro also looks at how the nation is dealing with the current flu epidemic.

We still haven't reached the peak in terms of the number likely to be affected but several hospitals are already struggling to cope with the influx of victims.

Overcrowded emergency services, staff unable to keep up and an insufficient number of beds are the key problems. Officials are stressing that all patients so far have been properly dealt with, without undue delay, but that pressure on the system is building up dangerously.

The memory of the 18,300 people who died during the 2014-2015 epidemic is clearly not far from most minds.

In the Figaro readers' poll on the wisdom of making flu vaccination obligatory, with 25,000 votes, 71 percent are against the idea of forcing people to take the jab.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.