Hiker dies in Pyrenees avalanche as French temperatures plummet

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Pay it forward
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Orient Occident: East meets West through music
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Weather France Snow Pyrenees Death rail

Hiker dies in Pyrenees avalanche as French temperatures plummet

By
media Strong winds and snow in Godewaersvelde, northern France, on Friday AFP

A hiker was killed in an avalanche in France's Pyrenees mountains on Saturday, as forecasters predicted temperatures falling over the coming week. A pedestrian was killed by a train in the north on Sunday morning.

The hiker, a woman, died when an avalanche swept her and her companion away at about 1,800 metres height on the French side of the Pyrenees.

The man was tken to the nearest road by sleigh, suffering from severe hypothermia.

Weather-watcher Météo-France raised the risk alert for avalanches in the Aspe and Ossau districts of the Pyrenees to high on Saturday afternoon.

Man killed by train

A pedestrian was hit by a train travelling from Amiens to Lille in north-east France on Sunday morning and the 55 passengers were transported to their destinations by coach.

The exact circumstances remain unclear and in inquiry has been opened.

Snow warning in Paris

Météo France warned that snow was likely in the Paris region and on the Mediterranean island of Corsica on Sunday afternoon after snowfall in the north-east and the Pyrenees on Saturday.

An anti-cyclone is bringing cold air from north-east Europe towards France and a sharp fall in temperatures is expected in the coming week.

Big freeze mid-week

As the thermometer fell on Sunday forecasters warned that the cold would be at its most intense on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dijon, in Burgundy, is likely to see temperatures of -10°C? Strasbourg, on the German border, -9°C, Toulouse -6°C and Marseille -4°C.

Temperatures will be four to eight degrees lower than the seasonal average but the chill is not expected to be as intense as the historic lows of 1956 and 1985, when Toulouse froze at -19°C.

Nor is it likely to be as cold as the last big freeze in 2012, although it will be the first time since then that there has been such a widespread and lengthy cold snap, according to Météo France forecaster Emmanuel Demaël.

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.