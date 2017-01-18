France approves extradition of British paedophile suspect

A court in southwest France on Wednesday approved the extradition of a suspected paedophile who is one of Britain's most wanted fugitives.

French police arrested the 43 year-old suspect on 8 January, after he was involved in a car accident. He was found to have been living in France for a year under a false identity, after having been arrested in Ambleside in northwest England in March, 2014. At the time, detectives found a computer containing more than 5,300 photographs of children of a sexual nature, including some showing sexual acts.

When the suspect was released on bail, he fled Britain. He was later named on the British National Crime Agency's (NCA) list of runaways believed to be hiding abroad.

On Wednesday, the appeals court in the town of Agen said the extradition of Stephen Carruthers to Britain, on a European arrest warrant which was issued a year ago, could proceed.

"The court orders the suspect to be handed over to English authorities and that he be remanded in custody until that time," the court's chief judge Thierry Perriquet said.

Asked if he had any objections, the suspect replied: "No."

His lawyer said the procedure could take around 10 days.

