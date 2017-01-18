French press review 18 January 2017

Headlines this morning are all about Donald Trump raging against Europe; Theresa May’s long-awaited Brexit speech; and Xi Jinping first appearance at the very capitalist World Economic Forum.

Le Monde simply headlines “Trump vs Europe” saying that Paris, Berlin and Brussels have reacted “robustly” at Trump’s attacks against the European Union, while Europeans fear they might become collateral damage if Washington and Moscow get too close, and of course, that May welcomes Trump’s support for Brexit, since she’s going to need the ally.

Le Monde says this is quite the rude awakening. Europe is now facing someone who encourages the breaking up of the European Union, when historically, the United States were in full support of the union.

Leaders of the old world did not really make much of Trump’s election, the paper says, despite the fact that it was no secret he was close to ultra conservative parties such as UKIP in the UK for example.

And for Theresa May, Trump is the gift that keeps on giving. His support, just as she announces her harsh Brexit plan could not have come at a better time.

Le Monde’s editorial says Europe now faces two options: on one hand, Europe can whine about this Brave New America, and rely on Congress to slow down Trump and his nonsense; or, it says, Europe can seize this opportunity to finally act like a grown up. The paper says now is the time to not only manage economic growth, but break free from an America which thinks it no longer not need Europe.

Libération also wonders about the future of Europe on its frontpage. Its sums up the aforementioned options in a few very catchy words - it is either chaos, or Europe’s jump start.

In other news, Libé asks the question: "Will the Union be able to resist to the punches thrown by Washington, London and Moscow?" The papers says that 70 years after the end of the Second World War, Europe is facing a new yet alarming situation: from the east, Russia seems to have return to the Soviet-era aggression and from the (wild) West, the States and the UK, ever so tight, bet on the break-up of the EU, despite May wishing its success (which sounds a little like May wants to be Europe's "friend with benefits”) while Trump wants to see it dismantled.

Ultimately, it will be Europe’s prerogative to make the right choice. The sooner the better, says the paper.

L’Humanité has on its website a video with this headline “Trump - A Dangerous President”, with a focus on how he is breaking up with all conventional politics and it introduces his team, which the paper qualifies as one of “killers”.

And while La Croix headlines with the world being bullied between Trump and May, it also highlights, like Le Figaro, the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.

At the World Economic Forum summit held in Davos, which is the meeting of political and business leaders, the communist leader offered a vigorous defence of free trade, saying there will be no winners in a trade war.

That is quite a symbol ahead of Trump’s inauguration, the paper says.

So while La Croix offers a political analysis of Xi Jinping’s speech, Le Figaro says this, in fact, is China’s way of setting up its very own globalisation, revealing its new Silk roads.

It is clear, as a map reveals in the paper, the plan that started in 2013, will broaden, as China tries to reach not only regional grip on the economy, but has its eyes set on Africa as well.

So if Trump wants to rule the world, it sounds as if China may already be trying to get ahead.