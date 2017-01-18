French press review 18 January 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Asia
Human rights and good governance push Sri Lanka forward
Sri Lankan Tamil woman praying, Colombo, 2015. Many Sri Lanka Tamils displaced by the long civil war have been able to return home.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Trial of LRA commander Dominic Ongwen starts again
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Human rights and good governance push Sri Lanka forward
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review Donald Trump Theresa May

French press review 18 January 2017

By
media

Headlines this morning are all about Donald Trump raging against Europe; Theresa May’s long-awaited Brexit speech; and Xi Jinping first appearance at the very capitalist World Economic Forum.

Le Monde simply headlines “Trump vs Europe” saying that Paris, Berlin and Brussels have reacted “robustly” at Trump’s attacks against the European Union, while Europeans fear they might become collateral damage if Washington and Moscow get too close, and of course, that May welcomes Trump’s support for Brexit, since she’s going to need the ally.

Le Monde says this is quite the rude awakening. Europe is now facing someone who encourages the breaking up of the European Union, when historically, the United States were in full support of the union.

Leaders of the old world did not really make much of Trump’s election, the paper says, despite the fact that it was no secret he was close to ultra conservative parties such as UKIP in the UK for example.

And for Theresa May, Trump is the gift that keeps on giving. His support, just as she announces her harsh Brexit plan could not have come at a better time.

Le Monde’s editorial says Europe now faces two options: on one hand, Europe can whine about this Brave New America, and rely on Congress to slow down Trump and his nonsense; or, it says, Europe can seize this opportunity to finally act like a grown up. The paper says now is the time to not only manage economic growth, but break free from an America which thinks it no longer not need Europe.

Libération also wonders about the future of Europe on its frontpage. Its sums up the aforementioned options in a few very catchy words - it is either chaos, or Europe’s jump start.

In other news, Libé asks the question: "Will the Union be able to resist to the punches thrown by Washington, London and Moscow?" The papers says that 70 years after the end of the Second World War, Europe is facing a new yet alarming situation: from the east, Russia seems to have return to the Soviet-era aggression and from the (wild) West, the States and the UK, ever so tight, bet on the break-up of the EU, despite May wishing its success (which sounds a little like May wants to be Europe's "friend with benefits”) while Trump wants to see it dismantled.

Ultimately, it will be Europe’s prerogative to make the right choice. The sooner the better, says the paper.

L’Humanité has on its website a video with this headline “Trump - A Dangerous President”, with a focus on how he is breaking up with all conventional politics and it introduces his team, which the paper qualifies as one of “killers”.

And while La Croix headlines with the world being bullied between Trump and May, it also highlights, like Le Figaro, the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.

At the World Economic Forum summit held in Davos, which is the meeting of political and business leaders, the communist leader offered a vigorous defence of free trade, saying there will be no winners in a trade war.

That is quite a symbol ahead of Trump’s inauguration, the paper says.

So while La Croix offers a political analysis of Xi Jinping’s speech, Le Figaro says this, in fact, is China’s way of setting up its very own globalisation, revealing its new Silk roads.

It is clear, as a map reveals in the paper, the plan that started in 2013, will broaden, as China tries to reach not only regional grip on the economy, but has its eyes set on Africa as well.

So if Trump wants to rule the world, it sounds as if China may already be trying to get ahead.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.