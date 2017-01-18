Iraqi jihadist among Paris bombers: French intelligence

An Iraqi jihadist was one of the suicide bombers who blew himself up outside the Stade de France during the November 2015 attacks on Paris, a French intelligence source said on Wednesday.

Until now, only one of the three bombers who detonated their explosives outside the stadium during a France-Germany friendly had been identified: a 20-year-old Frenchman living in Belgium.

France's DGSE intelligence agency now believes that one of that man's accomplices, who was carrying a fake Syrian passport, was from the Iraqi city of Mosul. He and the third attacker, whose identity is still unknown, are believed to have slipped into Europe with a group of refugees who landed on the Greek island of Leros on 3 October, 2015.

One person was killed in the Stade de France attack which marked the start of a series of coordinated strikes around Paris on the evening of 13 November, 2015. The attacks were later claimed by the so-called Islamic State (IS) armed group.

In all, 130 people were killed during the attacks that night, including 90 people attending a rock concert at the Bataclan theatre.

