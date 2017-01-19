Kardashian’s jewelry may have been melted down

The jewels stolen from Kim Kardashian when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris could have been melted down and sold off.

Police say that the reality star's jewellery - worth millions of pounds - could have also been re-cut.

A member of the enquiry team told the French news channel BFM TV channel that Kim "is unlikely to get them back".

The stolen items include the €4 million diamond engagement ring given to the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star by her husband, rapper Kanye West.

All of it was taken during a robbery at the mum-of-two’s apartment in the French capital last October.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the upcoming all-female Ocean's Eight film has just Kim Kardashian to the cast in a cameo role.

The reality TV star and her half-sister Kendall Jenner will make an appearances in the film.

One scene in the film features a jewel robbery at New York's annual Met Gala - an event packed with celebrities.