Kardashian’s jewelry may have been melted down

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that the upcoming all-female Ocean's Eight film has just Kim Kardashian to the cast in a cameo role.
The reality TV star and her half-sister Kendall Jenner will make an appearances in the film.
One scene in the film features a jewel robbery at New York's annual Met Gala - an event packed with celebrities.