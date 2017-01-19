Outsiders on the rise ahead of Socialist primaries

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Beyene
Girma Beyene with Akalé Wubé
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Beyene
  • media
    International report
    Trial of LRA commander Dominic Ongwen starts again
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Human rights and good governance push Sri Lanka forward
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Presidential election 2017

Outsiders on the rise ahead of Socialist primaries

By
media Former French ministers and candidates Arnaud Montebourg (L) and Benoit Hamon attend the second prime-time televised debate for the French left's presidential primaries in Paris, France, January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Bertrand Guay/Pool

A French socialist outsider who wants to legalise cannabis and introduce a universal basic income of 750 euros is gaining ground in the left-wing presidential primaries, and looks to be a serious contender ahead of Sunday’s first round vote.

Socialist lawmaker Benoit Hamon, an admirer of US left-wing firebrand Bernie Sanders, has long been considered the “third man” in the primaries to choose a presidential candidate from the group of left wing parties.

He’s up against former Socialist prime minister Manuel Valls, whom polls predict will come first in Sunday’s first round of the primaries, in which any French citizen can vote.

And until this week, surveys predicted centrist Arnaud Montebourg would take second place.

However, in the same way that conservative candidate François Fillon surged from a distant third place ahead of November’s right-wing primaries, Hamon has shaken-up the left-wing primaries to steal an eleventh-hour lead on Montebourg.

Hamon on the rise

Meanwhile, a BVA poll published this week saw former education minister Hamon securing 27 percent in the first round, behind Valls’s 34 percent and ahead of Montebourg on 26 percent. Just a month ago, Hamon was polling at just 10 percent.

Things will likely get rather more interesting -- and less predictable -- in the second round (if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote). The same poll gives both Hamon and Montebourg 52% and Valls’s 48%.

It has been a meteoric rise for Hamon, who was relatively unknown until campaigning began in earnest, who has caught the attention of French voters with his bold policies.

Macron as a contender

However, centrist Emmanuel Macron, who quit the government of Socialist President Francois Hollande in August, to run as an independent is also making progress.

Pollsters now tip him as a serious candidate, bookies have slashed their odds for victory, and regular crowds of thousands are testament to his pulling power.

"From around December, we started thinking that it's a possibility we might win," a senior aide said on condition of anonymity.

For fans he's a fresh face in a fossilised political system, a reformer with a social conscience, an ex-banker who understands both business and the "banlieues" -- France's gritty multi-ethnic suburbs.

His critics see a shallow sensation fuelled by media hype, or an elitist snob who has never been elected and is backed by chief executives.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has called him the "candidate of the banks."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.