French Socialist primaries down to final two candidates in a "battle for the left"

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let ‘em eat cake
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    African Media
    The Gambia: challenges of reporting in crisis situations
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let ‘em eat cake
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Béyéné
  • media
    Culture in France
    Rembrandt up close and kind of personal in Paris
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French chef shares New Year pastry with homeless
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
French politics Manuel Valls Benoît Hamon Primary elections

French Socialist primaries down to final two candidates in a "battle for the left"

By
media Benoît Hamon, left and former prime minister Manuel Valls, right. Joel Sagat /AFP

France held the first round of its left-wing presidential primary on Sunday, with former education minister and Socialist "rebel" Benoît Hamon coming in first with roughly 36% of the vote. Former prime minister Manuel Valls came in second, with around 31%. Nearly 2 million voters participated.

Manuel Valls' headquarters at the Maison de l'Amérique Latine in central Paris erupts into cheers as he walks into the room, with the crowd chanting "we will win". The results of the first round of the primary organised by France's ruling Socialist Party have just been announced, and the former prime minister will advance to the second and final round next Sunday.

However, Valls did not come in first place, but second, with 5% less votes than his rival Benoît Hamon.

It’s a mitigated victory for the former prime minister, who has promoted himself as the most realistic and experienced candidate amongst his 6 opponents.

Law professor Fabrice Mucci, who is attending the event at Valls headquarters, shares this sentiment. "When Manuel Valls was prime minister, he had to wrestle against terrorism, unemployment rates, and very important problems like that for the French people," he says.

"I think that the French people see Manuel Valls as president more than Benoît Hamon," he adds.

Disagreement over universal basic income

Though some French people say that Valls is more presidential than Hamon, he has still struggled to counter the growing momentum of his rival, who is campaigning for a universal basic income.

This idea, that the government should unconditionally and regularly pay a sum of money to all citizens regardless of income, became the central talking point of the three debates leading up to the first round vote.

Valls opposes establishing a universal basic income, instead calling for a “decent income” by raising the minimum wage.

Michaël Delance, a Socialist Party activist, thinks that the most important aspect of Valls' platform is that it is "real, not utopian".

"Benoît Hamon sells dreams. It's not the same for Manuel Valls,' he adds.

Valls struggling to leave his past behind

Valls’ campaign has called for investing more in education, reducing taxes for the middle and working classes, gender equality and maintaining France’s secular values.

But it’s not his campaign platform that has bothered some voters; it’s the fact that he served as interior and prime minister under current president François Hollande, who has one of the lowest approval ratings in modern French history.

A film director who wishes to remain anonymous thinks that Valls as president will not be the same as Valls prime minister.

"Prime Minister isn’t the same as president, it’s completely different. The prime minister serves the president," she says.

"I think Hollande didn’t have a global vision, he was doing things with no conviction. But Valls has a real vision of what France can be, and I’m proud of what he can propose," she adds.

Valls and Hamon will face off in one last debate this week before the second and final round of the left-wing primary next Sunday. Whoever comes out on top after next week's vote will be on the presidential ballot this spring.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.