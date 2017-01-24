French press review 24 January 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
The Canal de l'Ourcq in Pantin
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'Ugandan football has come a long way': Milutin Sredojevic
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
  • media
    International report
    Jakarta's Governor Ahok on trial for blasphemy
  • media
    International media
    What can journalists do to counter fake news?
  • media
    African Media
    The Gambia: challenges of reporting in crisis situations
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Benoît Hamon French press review Manuel Valls Press review Primary elections Socialist Party

French press review 24 January 2017

By
media

There's a lot more soul-searching this morning as the French left prepares for next Sunday's second and decisive round in the presidential primary. Is French socialism on its last legs and do those legs belong to Manuel Valls or Benoît Hamon? If that doesn't make you die laughing, how about the accidental firing of a Trident nuclear missile at the United States by a Royal Navy submarine? And you thought Trump was dangerous?

Le Monde continues to rake over the embers of the weekend left-wing primary, suggesting, like just about everybody else, that the emergence of Benoît Hamon and Manuel Valls as the second-round contestants is bad news for the French Socialist Party.

Hamon, you'll remember, is the man who left the government in protest at François Hollande's insistence that austerity was the only way forward. He now goes head-to-head against the prime minister who administered the medicine prescribed by Brussels. They represent two opposed visions of social responsibility.

The centrist paper says Hamon's strong showing last Sunday further diminishes the left's already microscopic chances of winning the next presidential election. The only positive point is that voters continue to show up for these primary selection procedures, indicating that there's still a real interest in politics and individual choice, at least for some.

Selfishness and self-interest undermine French socialism

One analyst interviewed by Le Monde says the Socialists have dug their own grave, with interminable internal squabbles motivated by self-interest and selfishness. They need to find a new philosophy, adapted to the realities of the 21st century. And they need to find a leader with a new vision, a new story to tell. That vision will have to take in not just the French republic but also Europe and the world.

All of which may be asking a bit much.

Another specialist says we're not witnessing the birthpangs of a new left but the death throes of an old one. And this collapse is taking place against a background of a general atmosphere of distrust of all things political.

Le Monde does remind readers that the last time the French left went belly-up, in 1969 with the collapse of the th Socialist Party's predecessor, the French Section of the Workers' International (SFIO), it took barely two years to forge a new consensus. So the glass is at least half full.

Macron rubs his hands at the left disintegrates

Right-wing Le Figaro is having a field day. Their main story says the left-wing primary is now going to become a knife-fight, a public stand-off between the representatives of two irreconcilable points of view. And nothing less than the survival of French socialism as a political force is at stake. Perhaps that glass is really half empty?

Le Figaro also notes that these squabbles involving his former government colleagues are great news for independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, who will hope to collect a lot of votes from Valls supporters if, as now seems mathematically likely, Manuel gets the boot next Sunday.

Left-wing paper says Hamon will win, probably

Left-leaning Libération is in no doubt about who will win. They give the front page to Benoît Hamon with the headline "It all adds up, nearly". The recent fates of Hillary Clinton, Alain Juppé and those who wanted Britain to stay in Europe might suggest that caution remains the best option. We'll find out next Sunday.

Royal Navy fires nuclear missile at Florida. Ooops!

And, just to cheer you up after all that, news that Theresa May may (is there an echo in here?) pose a greater danger to world peace than Donald Trump.

Le Monde reacts to a Sunday Times story claiming that a Trident nuclear missile fired from a submarine in the Atlantic last June and supposed to land harmlessly in the ocean behaved as if it had been aimed at the United States.

It had to be destroyed in mid-air to prevent it from landing in Florida.

Defence Minister Michael Fallon yesterday described the test as "a success" that proved the "efficiency of the United Kingdom's nuclear defence capacity".

Prime Minister May says she was not aware that the Royal Navy had been firing nuclear-capable weapons at America.

Trident missiles cost 20 million euros each.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.