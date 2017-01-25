Isabelle Huppert nominated for Oscar for rape drama

French actress Isabelle Huppert, has been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for performance in the film "Elle". It comes after she scooped two gongs at the Golden Globes.

Huppert was nominated along with Stone, Negga, Natalie Portman ("Jackie") and Meryl Streep, who earned her record-breaking 20th nomination for "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Reacting to the nomination, Huppert said in a statement:

"I am infinitely grateful to the Academy. It is a tremendous joy and honor for me."

The stateside victory came after the project from Dutch director Paul Verhoeven -- of 'Basic Instinct' and 'Total Recall' fame -- was rejected by a number of American actresses who found the role to be too controversial.

The director ultimately found his lead in Huppert, the veteran French actress who beat out Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Amy Adams and Jessica Chastain to take home her first prize at the Globes ceremony, a prelude to the Oscars.

In the psychological thriller, Huppert plays a powerful businesswoman who, after being brutally assaulted, tracks down her attacker in pursuit of revenge.

Meanwhile, Streep's nod delighted social media users, who called it a fitting rebuke to President Donald Trump, who described her as "overrated" after she denounced him at the Golden Globes.

The 67-year-old actress -- who broke her own record as the person with the most acting nominations -- reacted with a GIF featuring her dancing for joy.

The 89th Academy Awards will be held on February 26 -- the climax of Hollywood's awards season, to be hosted by late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel.

