Isabelle Huppert nominated for Oscar for rape drama

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
The Canal de l'Ourcq in Pantin
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'Ugandan football has come a long way': Milutin Sredojevic
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
  • media
    International report
    Jakarta's Governor Ahok on trial for blasphemy
  • media
    International media
    What can journalists do to counter fake news?
  • media
    African Media
    The Gambia: challenges of reporting in crisis situations
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Cinema Oscars

Isabelle Huppert nominated for Oscar for rape drama

By
media Isabelle Huppert poses during a photocall for the film "Elle" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 21, 2016 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

French actress Isabelle Huppert, has been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for performance in the film "Elle". It comes after she scooped two gongs at the Golden Globes.

Huppert was nominated along with Stone, Negga, Natalie Portman ("Jackie") and Meryl Streep, who earned her record-breaking 20th nomination for "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Reacting to the nomination, Huppert said in a statement:

"I am infinitely grateful to the Academy. It is a tremendous joy and honor for me."

The stateside victory came after the project from Dutch director Paul Verhoeven -- of 'Basic Instinct' and 'Total Recall' fame -- was rejected by a number of American actresses who found the role to be too controversial.

The director ultimately found his lead in Huppert, the veteran French actress who beat out Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Amy Adams and Jessica Chastain to take home her first prize at the Globes ceremony, a prelude to the Oscars.

In the psychological thriller, Huppert plays a powerful businesswoman who, after being brutally assaulted, tracks down her attacker in pursuit of revenge.

Meanwhile, Streep's nod delighted social media users, who called it a fitting rebuke to President Donald Trump, who described her as "overrated" after she denounced him at the Golden Globes.

The 67-year-old actress -- who broke her own record as the person with the most acting nominations -- reacted with a GIF featuring her dancing for joy.

The 89th Academy Awards will be held on February 26 -- the climax of Hollywood's awards season, to be hosted by late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.