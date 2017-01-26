RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture in France
Monteverdi’s Orfeo revisited at Bouffes du Nord theatre
The play 'Orfeo: Je suis mort en Arcadie' runs until 5 February 2017 at Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris.
 
America clinches gold in classy French cook-off

By
media Les Bocuses d'Or © DR

An American team led by Mathew Peters, sous chef at the acclaimed New York restaurant Per Se, has clinched the gold medal at one of France's most coveted cooking competitions.

Peters and his colleagues beat out the chefs Christopher Davidsen of Norway, who earned a silver, and the bronze winner Viktor Andresson of Iceland.

It was the first gold for an American chef at the Bocuse d'Or culinary showdown, held every two years in Lyons, France.

The best showing previously for a US team was a silver won in 2015 by Philip Tessier -- the trainer of Peters's team this year.

Twenty-four teams from Europe, Asia and Latin America were competing for the top prize, which comes with a check for 20,000 euros.

Each group had five hours and 35 minutes to revisit "Bresse chicken and shellfish", a version of Paul Bocuse's classic "chicken with crayfish", as well as an all-vegetable dish.
 

 
