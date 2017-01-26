Early polls after TV debate point to Hamon as Socialist winner

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Monteverdi’s Orfeo revisited at Bouffes du Nord theatre
The play 'Orfeo: Je suis mort en Arcadie' runs until 5 February 2017 at Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on
  • media
    International report
    India battles with sexual violence against women - Part 2
  • media
    Culture in France
    Monteverdi’s Orfeo revisited at Bouffes du Nord theatre
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'Ugandan football has come a long way': Milutin Sredojevic
  • media
    International report
    India battles with sexual violence against women - Part 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Presidential election 2017

Early polls after TV debate point to Hamon as Socialist winner

By
media A campaign poster for Benoit Hamon, candidate in the French Socialist party presidential primaries, is seen on a wall in Paris, France, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend.

The survey, conducted for BFM TV shortly after the debate wconducted by Elabe, found 60 percent of those polled found Hamon more convincing compared with 37 percent for Valls.

Hamon Vs. Valls
.
Hamon, a former education minister who was kicked out of Valls' government in 2014 for differences on economic policy, won the first round of the party primary vote on Sunday with Valls coming in second.

French Socialist Benoit Hamon urged voters to support his bold leftist ideas for revitalising the country on Wednesday as his party prepares to pick its presidential candidate this weekend.

In the final televised debate with his rival, ex-prime minister Manuel Valls, Hamon urged the left to "turn its back on the old regime, at these solutions that didn't work yesterday and won't work in the future."

Hamon, 49, has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to lead the Socialists into elections in April and May after their five years in power which has seen their popularity plummet.

Whoever clinches the nomination on Sunday would finish a humiliating fifth if the vote was held today, polls suggest, as the country grapples with low growth and fears about terrorism and immigration.

Hamon has pitched himself as a man of fresh ideas, promising to bring in universal basic income -- a state handout to all adults, irrespective of income -- and new environmental protections.

He also wants to tax robots to raise income, legalise cannabis, introduce stricter rules to ban more chemical products, and introduce a new corps of state inspectors to combat discrimination.

"I accept saying that we can have bigger deficits," Hamon said when asked about the impact of his plans on public finances, which were last balanced in France in the 1970s.

Valls, a tough-talking prime minister under unpopular President Francois Hollande until December, has portrayed Hamon as a dreamer who would condemn the left to certain defeat.

"It's not enough to make people dream, you need to be credible," he said in one of several sharp exchanges between the former cabinet colleagues.

Valls underlined how Hamon's programme, which also includes building a second aircraft carrier, was unthinkable without major tax increases.

In a pithy put-down to his former education minister, Valls said he wanted to be the "candidate for your payslip", while Hamon would be the "candidate for the tax form."

Two factions

Hamon won the first round of voting in the Socialist primary last weekend, with 36 percent of the vote, and has since picked up an endorsement from third-placed Arnaud Montebourg.

The battle in the second-round run-off this Sunday has been widely depicted as a struggle between the centrist, pro-business wing of the party represented by Valls and the leftist faction behind Hamon.

Regardless of who wins Sunday's runoff, polls suggest neither stands much chance of getting past the first round of France's April-May presidential election after five years of unpopular rule by Francois Hollande.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.