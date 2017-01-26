Fillon to produce evidence to combat 'fake jobs' for wife claim

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Aurelio, music 'best weapon' to defend Garifuna rights
Aurelio Martinez
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Aurelio, music 'best weapon' to defend Garifuna rights
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on
  • media
    International report
    India battles with sexual violence against women - Part 2
  • media
    Culture in France
    Monteverdi’s Orfeo revisited at Bouffes du Nord theatre
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'Ugandan football has come a long way': Milutin Sredojevic
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Presidential election 2017

Fillon to produce evidence to combat 'fake jobs' for wife claim

By
media French politician Francois Fillon, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party and his wife Penelope (L) attend a final rally ahead of the first round of vote to choose the conservative candidate for France's presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File PhotoO candidato presidencial da di

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon vowed Thursday to produce evidence to counter explosive allegations that his wife received half a million euros for "fake jobs".

The rightwing Fillon, who polls show is likely to reach the second round of May's election, is facing an investigation into claims he handed his British-born wife Penelope a fictitious paid role as a parliamentary aide.

Fillon's campaign manager, senator Bruno Retailleau, said the candidate's lawyer would contact the national financial prosecutor's office and "take them a certain number of documents".

"We will give all the pieces (of evidence) to the investigators very quickly," Retailleau said.

"It will then be between the investigators and Francois Fillon," he said, adding: "I tell you, this thing is going to fizzle out very quickly."

The allegations are potentially damaging to the 62-year-old, who owed some of his surprise victory over Nicolas Sarkozy in the rightwing primary contest to a "clean" image, contrasting with the former president's legal woes.

The claims first surfaced in the Canard Enchaine weekly, which mixes satire and investigative reporting.

The paper said it had been unable to find anyone who remembered Penelope working in parliament.

Fillon has dismissed the allegations, which are dominating coverage of the campaign, as "mudslinging" and "misogynistic".

In a statement later Wednesday, Fillon said he hoped to speak to investigators "as soon as possible (to) set out the truth", adding that the claims were "baseless".

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.